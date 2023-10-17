THIS IS ME: Milena Raicevic

Never give up. Believe in yourself. That is something that has followed me throughout my life. When I was a kid, I used to walk two hours to get to the training, be there for two hours and then walk back home. I never gave up, no matter how hard it was or what the weather was like. Now when I look back on which path I took, I say to myself I would not be able to repeat it.

But for me, it was take it or leave it. I am stubborn and persistent. All the things I lived through made me who I am today.

My childhood affected a lot who I am today. I come from a big family, having five brothers and sisters. We were living modestly, and we did not have conditions for a good and easy life. We were living in a small space, in a house with just one room. But for us that was not a problem or any kind of obstacle to becoming good people and great athletes.

My twin sister Dragana was also playing handball until she was 18 and my brother Ivan used to play football. We were constantly competing in the house and that was carried over to the court. My family is my great support, especially in my handball beginnings.