19 nations, 32 teams, 148 matches on the road ahead

1 - only one participant in the 2023 edition of the EHF Finals is part of the group matches; defending champions Füchse Berlin. Finalists Granollers failed to make it past the qualification round, third-ranked side Göppingen failed to qualify for any EHF competitions and fourth-placed Montpellier will play in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

1 goal was the aggregate difference in three of five qualification pairings; Winterthur, Braga and Constanta all clinched their places in the group matches by the smallest possible margin

1 former EHF Champions League winner was eliminated in the qualification round; HC Vardar Skopje were knocked-out by Rhein-Neckar Löwen

1 former EHF Cup winner was knocked-out in the qualification round; Fraikin Granollers

1 former EHF Champions League winner will take part in the group matches: SG Flensburg-Handewitt, winner of the EHF FINAL4 in 2014. Two former EHF Champions League finalists are part of the 2023/24 European League: Braga, losers of the first ever final against Santander, and Nantes, loser of the 2018 all-French final against Montpellier

1 club is represented by two teams in the top EHF competitions; IK Sävehof. The women’s team plays in the EHF Champions League, the men’s team in the EHF European League.

1 city, the Portuguese capital Lisbon - as in 2021/22 and 2022/23 - is represented by two clubs; Benfica and Sporting

2 teams won both their matches in the qualification rounds: Rhein-Neckar Löwen and Hannover-Burgdorf, both from Germany.