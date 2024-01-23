This is me: Mirsad Terzić

Veszprém and the surrounding area is a great place, a sports place that lives and breathes handball. Our fans were always there for us. Those 11 years were one of the best parts of my life, both my wife and later my two sons Mak and Isak enjoyed living there.
Becoming a father has changed me - both personally and as a player. You have a new focus in life, but at the same time, you need to keep up with your professional life. We, players, have our rituals, daily rest, sleeping, and all that changes when kids come into your life. My wife and I did not have luck with our kids sleeping through the night, but I was happy that coach Lajos Mocsai fully understood me during that period. That human connection between the player and the coach is important not only for us, players, but consequently for our families.
There are so many beautiful memories from Veszprém. Private ones but also sports ones. One of the biggest influences during my period there were the Spanish coaches - Carlos Ortega and Xavi Sabate. They set up a new system and within a few years I became more of a defensive specialist rather than a goal scorer. The winning, team spirit, and satisfaction of being there gave me more impetus than scoring goals. And I don't want to forget Ljubomir Vranješ and David Davis, who had their impact both personally and sports-related.
I won 20 trophies while living in Hungary and all of them are special. Yet, the EHF Champions League trophy was not meant to be. I still believe Veszprém deserves it, both the club, the city, and everyone connected to the club. I am sad that we were not able to make it while I was there, but I still hope they will reach it soon.
I have reached three finals - against Barça, Kielce and Vardar. Each one was different, but against Barça and Vardar we were not as close as we were against Kielce. This is the match everyone will remember. We had a nine-goal lead, Kielce managed to tie, the game went into extra time and we lost on penalties - with me missing one. I think we celebrated too soon in our heads and failed to write the club's history.
Even though defeats like that are tough, those are the matches that make you stronger. The ones that change you and from which you learn a lot. Things like that are the things that are still keeping me active and eager for more trophies.
I will never forget Veszprém and what the fans did for me when I left. The feeling I had that day is something I wish every athlete experiences at least once in their career. The fans have a genuine love for the club and the players and I am happy they recognised that I was ready to give everything for that club.