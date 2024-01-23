THIS IS ME: Mirsad Terzić

I come from a sports family. My father used to play football and, of course, my first touch with sports was with football, but at one point we realised it wasn't for me. I enjoyed playing volleyball and my brother, who is 208 cm tall, was in basketball. So, the time for handball came later in my life.

When I was around 14 years old I changed schools in Sarajevo and I didn't have a lot of friends. One of the kids from my classroom said he was a goalkeeper at a handball club, Olimpik, and that he thought I would be good at it. As I wanted to make new friends, I went with him to the first training session.

My maturing was a long process. While I was in Sarajevo, the person who introduced me to handball properly was coach Adil Tabak, who is still coaching today. With his help, I made my first move toward what we could call professional handball. Tabak was also the one who took me to my next club, Željezničar.

Those years were challenging. I had a combination of two training sessions a day and school, all while living far away from Sarajevo. I needed to change all sorts of public transport to make it happen. But I never quit. I was determined to make it and I knew I wanted to be a handball player. At the same time, I knew I needed to be good at school too because my father would ban training if I had bad grades.

My first move from home, let’s say, was when I went to Ljubuški. It is also a place where my real sports maturing happened. It was the biggest turning point for me. They had a great handball academy with Boris Jarak leading us. He had a good connection with us, was almost like a father, and we all felt at home. We were all part of the club and the city.

Later, experienced coach Josip Glavaš installed a sporting arrogance in us and, together with older players from the city who were also working in parallel with playing, it gave us the confidence and boldness to compete with the best. For the first time, I played in the EHF Champions League and reached the semi-finals of the Cup Winners' Cup.