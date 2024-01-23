20240123

Kai Häfner’s EHF EURO of emotions

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
23 January 2024, 15:00

The Men’s EHF EURO 2024 has been an emotional rollercoaster for Kai Häfner.

The rollercoaster began on the opening day, as Germany roared to a 27:14 victory in front of 53,586 spectators in the MERKUR-SPIEL ARENA in Dusseldorf.

“It was completely crazy, something that you can’t even imagine when someone talks to you about it,” said Häfner right after the game.

But since then, there has been a lot of water under the bridge, and Germany are about to play a decisive game against Croatia on Wednesday night. If the EHF EURO 2024 hosts win, they will make it to the semi-finals for the first time since their title in 2016.

Between these two moments, the left-hander, who plays for Stuttgart on a daily basis, also became dad to a little boy named Matti.

 

Häfner made a quick trip to the hospital to be present while his wife was giving birth, missing the game against North Macedonia along the way, before coming back to his team for the first main round game against Iceland.

“So much things have happened in such a short while, there was a lot of adrenalin involved. I have to thank my wife for being so amazing and for giving me the permission to go again,” he said after the game.

The tiredness of those days might still be present but it does not show, as Kai Häfner has been one of the most-used German players by coach Alfred Gislason.

“He is playing a very good tournament, he gives us a lot of calm thanks to his experience,” says Johannes Golla, the German team captain.

“Against Hungary, he played very well and he was able to give us tactical solutions on the court. Players like myself, on the line player position, benefit a lot from his tactical knowledge, he is always able to give us some help. He really handles well the pressure and yesterday he was really able to help us.”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240123 GER Hafner 2 UH

After Germany’s 35:28 victory over Hungary on the penultimate day of the main round on Monday, Häfner insists that the mood in the team is good, even though the EURO road might have been a little bit chaotic for Germany. But the national team were able to bounce back and is now ready to take on Croatia in what looks like a decisive game for semi-final qualification.

“It is almost like a quarter-final for us now. We know we have to win, no calculation, no after-thought, we need to go out there and put our foot to the pedal,” Häfner adds.

Of course, winning a medal would be a huge reward for Germany, who have been supported by more than 20,000 fans in the LANXESS arena since the beginning of the main round.

“They have been amazing and we have to thank them for their support,” says Häfner, before revealing his extra motivation since the birth of his second child.

“Now I have to come back with a medal as a thank you to my wife. She has been holding everything together at home, so I owe her that.”

Photos © Kolektiff Images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240123 GER Hafner 3 UH
Mirsad Terzic (1)
Previous Article This is me: Mirsad Terzić
EURO24M Netherlands Vs Portugal C4 6575 JC
Next Article Netherlands clinch late draw; leave Portugal waiting

Latest news

More News