This is me: Nataliya Derepasko

First, I worked with Krim's reserve team, and it was a new challenge for me. By the way, some players whom I coached are now at Krim's first team, like centre back Nina Zabjek. And before the last season, Uros Bregar offered me to become his assistant in the main team, and I'm very thankful to him for it. So, we worked together before last autumn when Uros had to leave his job and I took over. Last year, I also continued to work with the young players, but now I simply have no time for that.

When I was an assistant, I didn't have a specific area of responsibility like attack or defence. Rather, I just shared my ideas with Bregar, and he decided whether to implement them or not. When Bregar left, I first became an interim coach for three EHF Champions League games, and only after that I signed a full contract until the end of the season.

Of course I was nervous. I wasn't afraid of the girls, as I had worked with them before, but I had to coach the team in the EHF Champions League, and this is not a handball school for children! Now I feel much more responsibility. Sometimes I wake up at six in the morning and start to think about tactics, which has never happened before. So my life has changed.

Besides, the job of a head coach is more nervous. I am a calm person by nature, and I always try to avoid conflict, but everyone has been telling me that I should become tougher. And you know, now I feel that it won't take long until I start yelling at my players! Although it's hard to make me angry, no one finds it funny when it does happen…

Would I like to work with the men's team some day? Why not? I think it is easier to coach male than female players. At least I have heard it from the people who worked with both. With men, it's more straightforward. You say something, and that's it.

Anyway, I am an ambitious person, and obviously my goal is to continue working at this level and be successful. Now I'm still learning, and life is actually a constant learning process. You get more experience with age, but no one can say that he or she already knows everything.

Nataliya Derepasko

February 2022