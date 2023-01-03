‘El Terminator’. One of the best players in the world, with two EHF Champions League titles, two-time Champions League runner-up, holder of 35 different national and individual trophies, winner of two bronze medals with FR Yugoslavia, former Serbia national team coach, and today the general director of Crvena Zvezda. Nenad Perunicic left his mark in the world of handball with his recognisable strong shots as a left back and passion that was leading him through life. Now, Perunicic talks about his life in his own words.

THIS IS ME: Nenad Perunicic

I am grateful for my path and everything I achieved because of handball.

If we turn back time, handball was one of the most popular sports in school. PE teachers and schools were equally important as first coaches as they were the ones who directed children to sports, based on their athletic ability. My hometown, Pljevlja, was always a sports city and many players come from there: NBA basketball players, handball players, athletics, and karate medal winners. We all trained in multiple sports at the time. We did not have internet or social media, we were all outside, playing on the court.

When I was little, Bruce Lee was very popular and we all loved karate. It is the first sport I tried together with my four-year older brother Predrag, and I stayed in for five years. Then the time came for athletics, basketball and handball. It was the most popular sport. On the outside court around 3,000 people used to come to the matches and to us kids, that was an additional boost to try handball. I even had multiple different training sessions a day, I just loved to train.

That fanatic love for training transferred to my professional career too. Whether it was football, concrete courts for basketball and handball, athletic tracks, school venues or drawn goals on the wall, it did not matter. I just wanted to be in motion.