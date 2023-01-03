CSM lead EHF Champions League Women power rankings

4. Team Esbjerg

Esbjerg are one of the top forces in the EHF Champions League Women this season and their attack has been overwhelming at times. They lead the offensive rankings in the competition, with 304 goals scored in nine games, or an average of 33.7 goals scored per game. Bringing in right back Nora Mørk to bolster the attack was a superb move for the Danish side, who have been slowly getting into top form late in 2022.

With five wins on the trot, Esbjerg jumped to second place in group B, with 14 points, as many as Györ and Rapid, and only one point behind Metz. Esbjerg are also relying strongly on left back Henny Reistad, who is the fourth top scorer in the competition, with 61 goals. The MVP of the EHF EURO 2022 displayed an excellent efficiency, scoring with 66.3 per cent of her shots this season.





3. Vipers Kristiansand

The reigning champions might have been first in this power ranking, were it not for their 24:27 loss against CSM Bucuresti in the last game of the year. The Norwegian side opted for a change of strategy, ushering in more international talent and that has proven an excellent recipe, with Swedish back Jamina Roberts and Russian back Anna Vyakhireva delivering the goods at times.

The defending champions @VipersKrSand are second in Group A, 2 points behind CSM. How do you see them reaching the #ehffinal4 🏆?



And tell us who is their most outstanding player! ✍️👇 pic.twitter.com/Vbx53Oawyn — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) January 2, 2023

Their excellent form has also been built on the goals scored by the MVP of the EHF FINAL4 last season, Markéta Jerábková, with the Czech left back boasting a 65-goal tally, the third best in this season’s competition. Vipers have the second-best attack in the EHF Champions League Women, with 289 goals scored, and the fourth-best defence, with 231 goals conceded, and they look a good bet to head to the quarter-finals from this group.





2. Metz Handball

Metz are one of the surprises of the season, despite making the EHF FINAL4 last time around. The French champions did not look like a team ready to make this big step, but they have dominated a well-balanced group B, and ended 2022 with 15 points. The highlight was surely their 28:24 away win against Györ, which underlined their big potential this season.

Not bad to finish 2022 as the 🙌🔝 leader of Group B! #ehfcl



The @MetzHandball 🇫🇷 is already targeting the #ehffinal4 in 2023! pic.twitter.com/hY0FqhMXYf — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) December 28, 2022

Metz have lost a single game, 28:35, against Esbjerg, where they were outplayed, but despite this Emmanuel Mayonnade’s side have conceded the lowest amount of goals this season, 219, or an average of 24.3 goals per game. While they will lose centre back Bruna de Paula to Györ next summer, Metz are surely aiming to go all the way this season.





1. CSM Bucuresti

They have been criticised many times for not displaying a coherent strategy in the past years, but CSM Bucuresti are the team to watch this season in the European premium competition. Sure, they have some glaring gaps in their game, but everything seems to be clicking at the right time, with the addition of French centre back Grace Zaadi last summer.

CSM look like a well-coached team and have been excellent at times, including in the away match against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, where they took a 11-goal lead at one point. They have also dominated Vipers Kristiansand on their home court, where they beat the reigning champions 27:24. With Cristina Neagu, the competition’s top goal scorer last season, delivering another vintage season with 66 goals, making her the co-leader of the top goal scorer standings once again, CSM are primed to take a quarter-final berth and make their way to the EHF FINAL4 for the first time since 2017/18.

Moreover, CSM have also an excellent goalkeeper between the posts, with Marie Davidsen saving 101 shots, for the best efficiency in the competition after nine games, an astonishing 38.4 per cent.