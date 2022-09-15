Women at the heart of the game: Katarina Bulatovic’s pride

Bulatovic also has an important role in the upcoming Women’s EHF EURO 2022. As an ambassador, she will help promote the event, while also reliving her best memories from the competition.

Being a host nation to a major championship always has a big impact on the community, and the 15th edition of the European Championship will not be an exception.

“I am proud I was chosen as ambassador of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022. We have so many successful players and to be chosen among them is a special feeling,” Bulatovic says.

“I was trying to be a role model throughout my whole career, and I hope that was recognised. I will give my best to promote the competition in the best possible way, to be a great host to everyone coming to Montenegro.”

Preliminary round group B will welcome hosts Montenegro, Poland, Germany, and Spain to Podgorica. The stands in the Moraca Hall will be full of fans, watching the teams fight for their place in the main round and to get a step closer to the trophy.

Playing an EHF EURO on home court is missing from Bulatovic’s illustrious career, hence she points out the significance of being one of the host nations.

“Being a host for a such a big event means a lot for our country. We are a nation with great success in handball and I believe people are happy to be able to support their team at home,” Bulatovic says.

“The Montenegro national team now have a completely different squad, but I believe the fans will recognise the importance of support from the stands – not only for our national team, but for all teams playing at the tournament.”

The EHF EURO happening in her home county leaves Bulatovic “a little bit jealous.”

“It is a special honour to play in your country, on your home court. It is a privilege, and the Montenegro national team will give their best,” she concludes.

Find out more about the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 and get a chance to win 1x2 day tickets for the opening day in Podgorica on 5 November by joining the Instagram live on the @ehfeuro channel on Thursday 15 September at 20:30 CEST with Katarina Bulatovic and a fellow stellar Montenegrin player, Jovanka Radicevic.