This is me: Patrick Wiencek

In spring 2022, the time had come to take a decision: I announced to retire from the national team. That was of course not a decision made overnight, although in January, at the EHF EURO alone in the hotel room in Bratislava, I had a lot of time to think about it. At some point every athlete faces such a decision. You have to take your body seriously, I'm not 20 or 25 anymore.

I can feel my bones. I used to laugh at my former teammate Christian Sprenger when he talked about the fact that everything hurts when he gets up in the morning. Now I'm 33 and noticed that I have to take care of your body a lot more, stretch more, do more strength exercises to relieve the bones and ligaments. I also have to allow my body to rest and regenerate. And all of this led to me calling Alfred Gislason and announcing my farewell from the national team - but looking back I can only say: I was so proud in every match to wear this German jersey.

But in terms of THW Kiel, I'm not even thinking about the end of career yet, I want to play for a few more years as long as my body can take it. I want to perform as long as I'm healthy - and I don't want to sneak across the field - if it comes to that, it's over.

Instead of thinking about a potential end of my career another highlighter is ahead: On Thursday night we managed to qualify again for the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne, this was our goal, but this was also a tough piece of work. You could see the pressure dropped from all of us, when this thriller against Paris was over.

I am so happy that we will be back at Cologne - in 2020, when I won my so far one and only Champions League trophy, the arena was empty due to Covid, now 20,000 fans will cheer for the teams. This is why we really wanted to be there, this is the biggest motivation. You saw the impact of fans on Thursday night, when our famous spectators pushed us to the limit, this is the atmosphere I really hope for in Cologne.

My perfect way of relaxing is by do-it-yourself. As a skilled craftsman I still do a lot myself, and I also help my fellow players when a new closet needs to be built. From time to time the guys come to borrow some tools. But I think they are now also going to my teammate and defence partner Hendrik Pekeler, because he is also incredibly talented with his hands. Maybe the two of us will open a caretaker service when handball is over.

But before we are fully anticipating the feeling to return to Cologne - an arena, which, below the one in Kiel, has given me the best memories.

This is me

Patrick Wiencek

May 2022