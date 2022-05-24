Kukic and Benfica want to crown strong season in Lisbon

Benfica meet Orlen Wisla Plock in the second semi-final on Saturday (live on EHFTV at 18:30 CEST), after titleholders SC Magdeburg and RK Nexe have contested their semi-final at 16:00 CEST.

Centre back and one of the key players for Benfica this season is Lazar Kukic, who is in his second and possibly last season with the Portuguese club since joining from BM Logroño La Rioja in the summer of 2020. HC Meshkov Brest announced last September they had signed Kukic for the 2022/23 season.

Kukic is satisfied with Benfica’s season so far. They are in the race for their first European trophy and were in the hunt for the domestic title until the last round of the championship.

“We have a great season so far, especially in the EHF European League. We deserve to be in the EHF Finals, even though we didn’t expect it at the start of the season,” said Kukic, who recalled how Benfica met last year’s EHF Finals hosts in the second qualification round.

“I remember, when the draw paired us with Rhein-Neckar Lowen, how we were thinking they were the favourites. But we showed from the very beginning that we are great team with many qualities. We were progressing throughout the season and we are happy to be part of this.”