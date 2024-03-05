This is me: Rinka Duijndam

At the same time, I learnt so much about why it got so far. Why I couldn’t say “This is too much” earlier. I realised I had totally lost the spark for handball. Once, I had loved playing. It was like the best thing for me in the world to do. So, I didn’t want to quit like this. That would feel unfair to the little me who loved handball so much.

My manager and I started searching, trying to find an easier environment. I decided to move to Sola HK in Norway. I went there secretly thinking it would be my last season and I wanted to enjoy it.

After a few weeks, I fell in love with handball so badly again that this competitive person in me came up again. I’m so thankful for that time because it really helped me see how handball can be fun even if you are playing on a high level. Handball is not only about pushing yourself and being the best — it’s also about enjoying with each other, having fun and having these unique experiences.

The first months were challenging. I was scared going to Norway but also thought I was healthy again. In the first months I realised that of course I was not healthy again. I’d been healthy for a person sitting at home and just doing stuff that you feel you can do. I came back to an environment where people expect something of you. That was the good part about starting in Norway. I had a really, really nice coach: Steffen Stegavik. It was so easy to speak with him so any moment I had a tough time, I could go to him and say I was not feeling so good or was low. I didn’t know anybody playing in the team so I really had the feeling I could just be me and they would get me to know me as me.

At Sola I could do what felt good and it also fit perfectly with what they expected of me. This was such an important lesson: learning that the right things will fit when you just be yourself and do what is best for you. I knew that if I wanted to go home and quit or whatever, I could just tell them. Of course I would also have been disappointed if that happened but they knew what kind of case they were taking in. I’m very thankful for how they got me back on my feet — maybe without even knowing it.

I had to decide before January if I wanted to stay at Sola or not. I told Steffen that I really loved playing there, but I could also feel that my dreams were coming back. I wanted to go for the highest possible.

I spoke to a few clubs and found one in France. I was getting ready to sign the paperwork when Györ called. At the first moment I thought somebody is messing with me. What did I prove for the last two years? I had not shown myself at that level. I took the conversation and it felt like an opportunity — that maybe everything had to happen the way it did for this to come.

What convinced me this was the right opportunity, even knowing such a big club might mean some pressure that would have been difficult for me to handle in the past, was the conversation with the coach Ulrik Kirkely. Often, when you talk to a club, they make you feel like you are the only one they are interested in. Ulrik was just very fair and straight with me, telling me the exact situation and asking if I could see myself in that role. I really appreciated his honesty.

I felt so deeply inside that I could do it. I wanted to prove it not to anyone else, but myself, because I knew it was inside me.