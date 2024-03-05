Confirmation of seeded teams at Women’s EHF EURO 2024

World champions France, who qualified last week courtesy of two wins against Slovenia in group 4, will start in the Swiss city of Basel in group C.

Montenegro, the EHF EURO 2012 champions and bronze medallists of 2022, will begin their preliminary round campaign in Debrecen in group B.

If they qualify, Germany, who have won their three matches in the 2024 Qualifiers to date, will become the third team to be directly seeded. They would start in Innsbruck, Austria, in group F.

The three organisers, Austria (group E), Switzerland (group D) and Hungary (group A) are automatically qualified.

The Women’s EHF EURO 2024 will throw off on 28 November 2024. It is the first women’s finals tournament which will be played with 24 teams.

The final rounds 5 and 6 of the Qualifiers will take place from 3 to 7 April. The final tournament draw is scheduled for 18 April in Vienna.

Catch the spirit, catch your tickets

Ticket packages for all three preliminary round venues as well for the main round in Debrecen (teams of groups A, B, and C) and Vienna (teams of D, E, F) and the final weekend in Vienna (13-15 December) are already available.

The packages include access to all three match days of the respective group chosen. Venue packages which grant access to all matches played at a specific venue during a competition phase are also available.

Single day tickets will go on a sale after the final tournament draw.

For additional information and to purchase your tickets, head to our dedicated website: https://tickets.eurohandball.com/women2024

Main photo © Baptiste Fernandez