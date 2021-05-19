This is me: Rogerio Moraes

I became the good guy because that life was not for me. And because I had some guidance, my mother and grandmother were all over me every time.

They would say “You have to do this, you have to do that, take care of yourself and, always, but always, be good. And your future will be bright.” These are words that are in my head right now. I can hear them every time, clear as day.

I decided to be the good guy. We were not rich. There were times when we were really, really poor. Making ends meet was hard. But to become better, I needed to work hard. And this is one of the first lessons I really learned by myself. Work hard for everything, because the rewards will be much sweeter.

Before handball, school was everything for me. I dreamt of being a teacher, because I always wanted to share the knowledge and, you know, try to be a model for others. But something changed. As I continued to study harder and harder I did not want to be a teacher anymore. I wanted to be a lawyer.

Luckily, or unfortunately, depending of your point of view, my dreams changed a bit when I started to play handball. The story goes like this. Handball is not a professional sport in Brazil, therefore the chance to earn a living of it is difficult. So, we had these state championships, and Abaetetuba was always a hotbed for young players, therefore I started playing for fun, when I was 12.

Before handball, like every kid in Brazil, I played football. On the pitch, on the streets, on the beach, it did not matter. But you know me, or you can see me on the court and in pictures. I was a little bit fat. I was also very tall, and I was always a goalkeeper. I got a little bored. So I made the switch to handball.

My plan was to be a goalkeeper, but my first coach told me that with my physical qualities, there is no chance I would be between the goalposts. No, it was either back or a line player. Therefore, I tried it a bit and when I saw people cheering for the goals I scored, feeling that rush of adrenaline, it just convinced me it was the right thing to do.

Getting better meant that I was moving throughout my state, but, as I told you before, handball is not professional in Brazil. This is why I made the move to THW Kiel in 2015, when I was only 21 years old.

But before my European adventure, I want to tell you about my first steps in handball in Brazil. This was a hobby for me at first, I was playing with friends and just having fun.

We usually went to YouTube before practice sessions and watch top players, like Nikola Karabatic and Luc Abalo, then try to recreate what they were doing.

Especially Abalo. He had such a technique. We would always copy his moves and score in-flight goals or whatever he created on the court. It was our way to learn handball, to try and become better and better, but also have a bit of fun. But let’s go back to my journey.