Daszek: “A historical moment for our club”

Orlen Wisla Plock are the only non-German participants at the premiere of the EHF Finals Men in Mannheim on 22 and 23 May. The Polish runners-up qualified for the Last 16 as group winners of the newly founded EHF European League, then had some tough fights in the knockout matches, but finally made it all the way to the semi-final against SC Magdeburg.

Right wing Michal Daszek has played for Plock since 2014. The 28-year-old Polish international and Olympian is now one of the most experienced players at Wisla.

In this exclusive interview with eurohandball.com, Daszek talks about the expectations in Plock and Poland, the underdog role of Wisla and the 2020/21 season in general.

eurohandball.com: For the first time in many years, Plock were not part of the Champions League. Were you disappointed before the season?

Michal Daszek: Of course I was not, because the EHF European League has a lot of very good teams at the highest European level.

eurohandball.com: What does the qualification for the EHF Finals mean for you, the club and the fans?

Michal Daszek: It is a historical moment for our club. We are in the EHF Finals with really great teams. For me, this can be a huge impulse for the future. I mean that after that kind of success you know that you are on a good way — that you are making a really good job. The fans are with us all the time. We feel the support from them and we did this for them of course. We are waiting to meet with them inside the sport halls.