This is me: Ana Gros

Metz was the crucial point for my career as I finally got back on track. Metz took me, gave me an opportunity to play as I can and I rise again. I learned many new thing, both as a person and as a player. I’m grateful for that time in Metz. That feeling was continued in Brest too. I really felt like at home in France. The people, the culture, everything fitted me. That’s why I will forever be thankful to everyone I met in France.

CSKA came as my next step in career. I really hoped I could get my wish to come true of winning the EHF Champions League. Maybe even this season. Even though there are some favourites, like Győr, the season so far showed that everyone can beat everyone. We need to go step by step and dream big. Of course, the Russian Cup and Championship is another goal I’ve set my eyes on, but EHF Champions League would be a big thing for me.

My first Champions League final was with Győr, we played two matches for the title. I was young, just 20 years old and didn’t play at all in those matches, but I was proud just to be part of that. Nevertheless, I felt bad when we lost to Budućnost, as we lost by only one goal. The last EHF FINAL4 final I played was with Brest last year. It’s still hard to explain how I felt at all. In the semi-finals we had an unbelievable match against Győr. It ended 23:23 and we secured our spot in the final after a penalty shootout. That match was already somewhat of the finals for us.

We just couldn’t find additional strength or the energy in the final against Vipers. That was the most difficult loss in my whole career. For days I was sad and it took me a while to forget about it. I’m thankful we got few days off after that match. I spent time with my family and friends and they helped me a lot and put a smile to my face. I hope I will get my hands on the trophy one day.