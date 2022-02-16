Live blog: Champions League is back with three games running
Back from its two-month winter break, the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 resumes with round 11 of the group phase on Wednesday and Thursday.
- seven matches in round 11 of the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 group phase
- on Wednesday, at 18:45 CET: Brest vs Aalborg, Veszprém vs Porto, Montpellier vs Vardar; at 20:45 CET: MOTW Flensburg vs Kielce
- on Thursday, at 18:45 CET: Dinamo vs Barça, Elverum vs Kiel; at 20:25 CET: Zagreb vs Szeged
- postponed and new date TBA: Motor vs PSG
- all matches streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions apply in certain regions)
- check the group standings and read the round preview
- Eric Willemsen reporting on Wednesday night
19:21
HALF TIME | MONTPELLIER vs VARDAR 10:14
& VESZPRÉM vs PORTO 15:15
Interesting start to round 11! Montpellier are really given a hard time by Vardar. Remarkable fact: Vardar have already 10 different players on the scoring sheet and none of them has netted more than twice so far.
Also, Veszprém still have it all to do in the second half as Porto are keeping the game tight, and the visitors have been in the lead a few times, as well.
19:17
Porto are keeping up well with Veszprém in this first half, also thanks to goals like this one from Daymaro Salina:
19:11
Wow, Vardar! Timur Dibirov & Co. might have lost their last seven games but they have now opened a four-goal gap over group leaders Montpellier: 11:7 after 22 minutes.
19:08
Pass? No pass! Clever move by Nikolaj Læsø for Aalborg:
18:46
The Champions League is back! Three matches in Belarus, France, and Hungary started at 18:45 CET mark the return of the competition in 2022. Enjoy!
18:27
The third match starting in the first session tonight takes place in Hungary, where second-ranked Veszprém host Porto in a group B encounter. Veszprém have not lost on home court since 4 February 2021, so can Porto become the first team to take both points here since over a year?
Porto are currently seventh, not enough to make it to the play-offs, but the margins in the bottom half of this group are small so still all to play for.
18:12
Meshkov Brest, bottom of the table in group A, know they must gain more points soon to stay in the race for the play-offs... but unluckily for them, Aalborg are coming to town tonight. The Danish finalists from last season have won their last three matches before the winter break and are currently ranked second.
Can Brest cause an upset and boost their play-off hopes?
17:55
Only 50 minutes left... Three matches are coming up at 18:45 CET, and those include the leaders of group A, Montpellier. The 2018 champions are having a great run in the competition with seven victories and a draw.
Their opponents are coming off a seven-match losing streak, but Vardar have turned to a new coach - David Davis. Can he help the two-time winners (2917, 2019) get back on track?
17:22
Contrary to Kielce, Flensburg ended the calendar year 2021 on a high, winning four of their last five matches. Troubled by a large amount of players missing, the German side had a rough start to the group phase but have gradually found their rhythm.
One of their key players is Johannes Golla, who became the youngest captain ever of the German national team before the EHF EURO and who is eager to help Flensburg proceed - on both sides of the court, as EHF journalist Björn Pazen writes:
17:09
It will be really interesting to see how Kielce are picking up their game again after the two-month break. The Polish champions had a terrific run of seven straight wins – which included two victories over Barça – but left the court as the losing team in their last two games before Christmas, against PSG and Porto.
The MOTW in Flensburg is definitely the right occasion to get going again, and no doubt Talant Dujshebaev will have his men fired up for this one. Talking about Kielce's head coach, he recently featured in out This is me... series:
17:02
We take a close look at the tonight's first three matches once we get closer to the throw-off time of 18:45 CET. With the MOTW between Flensburg and Kielce coming up at 20:45 CET, let's focus on that standout game first:
16:53
It has been 68 days without Champions League action... so, it feels to great to be back. And what better way to restart Europe's biggest club handball competition than with both group leaders taking the court: Montpellier host Vardar in group A at 18:45 CET, and Kielce travel to Flensburg in group B for our featured Match of the Week at 20:45 CET.
Here is the complete schedule for tonight and tomorrow:
16:45
Your stars are ready to shine again! The EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 resumes tonight following its two-month break for the holidays and the Men's EHF EURO 2022. So, welcome to the live blog for round 11!
We throw off in two hours' time so get a sneak peak now of all the action today and tomorrow in our round preview: