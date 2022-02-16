19:21

Interesting start to round 11! Montpellier are really given a hard time by Vardar. Remarkable fact: Vardar have already 10 different players on the scoring sheet and none of them has netted more than twice so far.

Also, Veszprém still have it all to do in the second half as Porto are keeping the game tight, and the visitors have been in the lead a few times, as well.

19:17

Porto are keeping up well with Veszprém in this first half, also thanks to goals like this one from Daymaro Salina:

WATCH: Rui Silva Sousa Martins is the man with the assist for @FCPorto in their #ehfcl clash with Telekom Veszprém



Watch the matches live at https://t.co/IvVYbSMq1y pic.twitter.com/yWejUcCvmn — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) February 16, 2022

19:11

Wow, Vardar! Timur Dibirov & Co. might have lost their last seven games but they have now opened a four-goal gap over group leaders Montpellier: 11:7 after 22 minutes.

19:08

Pass? No pass! Clever move by Nikolaj Læsø for Aalborg:

WATCH: Nikolaj Læsø Dueholm Christensen is on target early on for @AalborgHk in the #ehfcl



Don't miss any of the action, head to https://t.co/IvVYbSMq1y pic.twitter.com/i75hbtIF5o — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) February 16, 2022

18:46

The Champions League is back! Three matches in Belarus, France, and Hungary started at 18:45 CET mark the return of the competition in 2022. Enjoy!

18:27

The third match starting in the first session tonight takes place in Hungary, where second-ranked Veszprém host Porto in a group B encounter. Veszprém have not lost on home court since 4 February 2021, so can Porto become the first team to take both points here since over a year?

Porto are currently seventh, not enough to make it to the play-offs, but the margins in the bottom half of this group are small so still all to play for.