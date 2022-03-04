This is me: Luc Steins

I grew up in a family where my parents played handball, my grandparents, an aunt. From a young age, my brother Ivo and I went with our parents to the arena. Before and after their games and at half-time we always tried to get on the court and throw a few balls. Played as much as possible with the ball. And we really started to like it.

Ivo was the first to join the local club in Voerendaal, HVG. I went with him secretly, already took part in a few trainings, even before I had my swimming certificate. So, we just enrolled in it, and we never left.

Ivo is 2½ years older than me, he was always one step ahead. I could use him as a reference to see what was needed to get to the next step. I have always followed him that way, until we started playing together at (Dutch Eredivisie side) Limburg Lions in Sittard-Geleen. Ultimately, Ivo and I have been playing for the Dutch national team together for a few years.

In 2016, I moved to France. We had a very good season with Lions in the year before I left, won the triple. So, we qualified for the EHF Cup and shared a group with HBC Nantes, Holstebro, and Göppingen. Those games put Lions on the international handball map. When we played away at Nantes, Massy coach Benjamin Braux attended the match and thought I was an interesting player. So, he asked me for a test training at Massy. It went well and I signed my first contract as a pro there. After that season, I had finished my study, so it was the right moment to take that step.

At some point it had become my dream to become a professional handball player. I felt it went all well in Netherlands, I was important for the teams I played for, but I had to go abroad to develop further.