Three play-off encounters hang in the balance

Montpellier are in search of their first victory since 1 December 2021 as they hope to progress past Porto.

While everything has yet to be decided between Paris and Elverum, as the two teams drew in the first leg, Flensburg will fly to Szeged with a four-goal advantage. The second Hungarian team Veszprém appear to have done the lion’s share of their work after their eight-goal away victory in Skopje.

Group winners Aalborg and Kielce and runners-ups Kielce and Kiel have directly qualified for the quarter-finals and each will face a play-off winner.

PLAY-OFFS, LEG 2

Telekom Veszprém (HUN) vs HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) - first leg: 30:22

Wednesday 6 April, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

eight goals from Andreas Nilsson, six from Petar Nenadic and a strong defensive performance paved the way for Veszprém’s clear 30:22 away victory in Skopje against their former coach David Davis

19 times in 26 previous Champions League appearances, Veszprém made it to the quarter-finals - last season, they were eliminated by Nantes at that stage after eliminating Vardar in the play-offs

the top scorers of both sides are equal on 74 goals: Petar Nenadic (Veszprém) and Timur Dibirov (Vardar)

Veszprém have won 11 of the 14 European duels against Vardar, including both of last season’s play-offs (41:27, 39:30)

the aggregate winners of this duel face group A winners Aalborg in the quarter-finals

Montpellier HB (FRA) vs FC Porto (POR) - first leg: 29:29

Wednesday 6 April, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Porto’s Danish goalkeeper Sebastian Frandsen secured the draw by saving a last-second penalty from Montpellier’s Hugo Descat

including the draw at Porto, Montpellier did not win their last six Champions League matches (three draws and three defeats)

Porto never made it to the quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League - for the second straight time, they are part of the play-offs now, while Montpellier were eight times among the eight best teams of the competition

Porto have not lost any of the their three Champions League duels with Montpellier, twice they tied on home ground and won 27:22 in Montpellier in 2019

the winners of this duel face group B winners Kielce in the quarter-finals

Pick Szeged (HUN) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) - first leg : 21:25

Thursday 7 April, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV