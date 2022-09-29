This is me: Thierry Omeyer

The grail. The EHF Champions League has always been my grail.

Well, I say it always, but that is not exactly correct. Back in my young days, when I started handball, I was not thinking that far. I chose handball, but that was the only road I could go down. My father was playing, my mother was playing, so it was no surprise I started going to the hall when I was about nine.

It was almost like a habit. Everyone in the house, mum, dad and my brothers, knew that weekends meant handball.

I started playing at the same time as my brother Christian did. Christian is my twin brother and, when we were young, we did everything together. Table tennis, handball, all kind of sports were a reason for us to be competitive, to battle for the top spot inside the family.

For sure, back then, we did not think about anything else than just the one of us being the best out of the two. But looking back, those were probably the first moments when I pushed myself all the way to be the best.