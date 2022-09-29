Last 16 spot is on Presov’s radar

The Slovakian champions have been going through changes over the past two years. They now face a busy 2022/23 season, as they will appear in both the Slovakian and the Czech national leagues, as well as in the European League group phase.

Main facts:

former left wing Radoslav Antl took over as head coach in December 2021, replacing Slavko Goluza

two players left the club and three joined, making a team mix of experience and youth, with a total of nine different nationalities represented

Presov aim for their first appearance in the European League knockout phase this season

in order to have more challenging domestic matches, Presov will play in the Czech league alongside their participation in the Slovakian league

Most important question: Can Presov make it a step further?

After significant changes in the squad throughout the last two seasons, Tatran Presov enter the 2022/23 season with almost the same team. Only Nuno Santos and Guilherme Linhares have left the club, so Radoslav Antl can work with a nearly unchanged squad compared to the last few months of 2021/22.

“After playing in the European League last season, we continue to be part of top European handball. This is important for our fans, the city of Presov, and the players as well, who are motivated to deliver the best possible performance against elite handball teams,” new team manager Stanislav Pupik says.

Pupik has stepped into the shoes of Miroslav Benicky, who moved to Slovenia to become manager of Celje Pivovarna Laško.

Under the new manager, Tatran Presov have set clear goals for the upcoming season: try to pull the maximum out of the experienced players and give as much valuable court time as possible to the young talents.

“Our goal will be to get points mainly on our home court and to secure a place among the top four teams in the group. We want to qualify for the Last 16 phase of the competition,” Pupik says.

Under the spotlight: Oliver Rábek

The team captain has become the figurehead of Tatran Presov. He is entering his 10th European season with the club, and hopes to be as important as he was last year, when he was Presov’s top scorer with 44 goals. His extensive experience and high-speed shots will be invaluable to Presov again in their 2022/23 campaign.