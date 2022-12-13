This is me: Victor Tomás

But every good story must have an ending, right? And you all probably love happy endings. However, my story, as excellent as it was in terms of wins and trophies, was cut short before I would have wanted. And, believe me, leaving the court not on your terms it is nerve wrecking for a player. Especially one like me, that has always loved handball and loved to be on the court at all times, irrespective of the opponent.

All handball players have to undergo a lot of medical tests. During a routine one, they discovered something was wrong with my heart. It meant that I had to either put my life on the line every time I played handball or retire.

It was clear that the second option was the correct one and I had to also think about my family and my children. If I had chosen otherwise, it could have impacted my life profoundly and I still think it was the right option.

But with the Covid-19 pandemic striking throughout all of the world, it also meant I could not have a farewell match and my career stopped short. After 18 years, I had to stop playing handball, I had to stop my routine, I had to watch handball as a spectator, rather than be an active player and help Barça.

From the captain of the most beautiful team in the world, to a simple fan in the stands of the Palau. And yes, it hit hard, it hit very, very hard, because I was not used to this situation, I had to get to grips to it and accept it. Which was difficult.