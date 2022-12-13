Atlético Guardes face Faroese challenge in Last 16

Following a dominant display in round 3, Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes now face the challenge of H71, who reached the quarter-finals of last season’s competition.

ATTICGO BM ELCHE take on Serbia’s ZORK Jagodina and Motive.co Gijon await Czech opposition in the form of Hazena Kynzvart.

The first leg is scheduled for 7/8 January and the second leg will follow one week later.

Izmir BSB SK (TUR) vs Maccabi Arazim Ramat gan (ISR)

LK Zug Handball (SUI) vs Madeira Andebol SAD (POR)

Antalya Konyaalti BSK (TUR) vs Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR)

KPR Gminy Kobierzyce (POL) vs MKS IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK)

Eurobud JKS Jaroslaw (POL) vs HC Gjorche Petrov-WHC Skopje (MKD)

ATTICGO BM ELCHE (ESP) vs ZORK Jagodina (SRB)

H71 (FAR) vs Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes (ESP)

Hazena Kynzvart (CZE) vs Motive.co Gijon (ESP)