This is why you should visit the Women's EHF EURO 2022
We are just over two weeks away from the start of the Women's EHF EURO 2022, which means you still have time to book a trip to see some exceptional handball and book your tickets.
And it is not just what you will see on the court that makes it worthwhile visiting the championship. The three host nations offer a wonderful variety of experiences to make it a November trip to remember.
Last week on the Home of Handball Twitch channel, presenter Edit Szalay and EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu gave us 25 great reasons to visit the championship in Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro. We'll give you 10 of those reasons and then you can catch the full list here.
Finally learn how to spell Ljbulana - ups, Ljubljana. 12 Scrabble points minimum.
That pesky double lj will be wired into your mind once you spend some time in the Slovenian capital and key venue for this championship
See Ljubljana castle.
And while you are in town, visit this medieval fortress and enjoy the view. Ljubljana castle offers cultural, historic and entertaining events throughout the year.
See up-and-coming rising stars for the first time.
This championship is a great opportunity to see the next generation step into the spotlight and shine at the highest level. Among the many rising stars on show, our experts have highlighted these three rookies to watch: Sarah Bouktit (FRA), Paula Arcos (ESP) and Mia Emmenegger (SUI).
Witness amazing performances by the legendary Katrine Lunde.
Any of those rising stars will count themselves lucky if they have half the career of Katrine Lunde. The Norwegian shot-stopper recently celebrated 20 years since her national team debut and is still producing match-winning performances like nobody's business.
Get your Christmas shopping done - with official merchandise only in the arena.
If you go to a major handball event and do not get your hands on some sweet merch, did you even go?
The EHF EURO 2022 merchandise will only be available inside the arena. Scarfs, hats, shirts, sweaters and more - never to be bought anywhere else again, so this is your only chance.
Witness amazing surprises live - be the one to tell your friends "I was there"!
COVID meant that we could only enjoy 2020's major surprise package when Croatia won the bronze medal. They were underdogs and no one believed they would be playing in the semi-finals. Be there to see the next queens of shock right before your eyes.
Ever heard the noise of a double save in a full-packed Balkan arena? Worth more than the gas in your car!
Every venue at the championship will be ready to off that special Balkan atmosphere. Their fans are known for showing their emotions, friendship and joy. You'll not be able to hear even your thoughts.
The passion of Macedonian fans.
Macedonian fans are always one of the loudest at the stands, and also the ones where you can see many interesting and cool costumes.
Watch Cristina Neagu play for the last time at an EHF EURO. Catch the GOAT while you can.
She is the best handball player in the world, so it is definitely worth watching her at possibly her last EHF EURO. She said she will retire after the Olympics in 2024, so catch her while you can.
Support your team to victory.
And the best reason of all. Nothing means more to a player than seeing and hearing the support of traveling fans at a major championship. Only one team can celebrate gold on 20 November but the ups and downs of every step along the journey are best enjoyed together in the arena.