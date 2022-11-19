Three countries, four cities, one special taste in 2024

“We are three different neighbours, but we have a special spirit, as opposites attract and make us stronger together. You can expect a unique event,” presenter Edit Szalay says when announcing the plans of the three local organisers for the Women’s EHF EURO 2024.

The event, which will run from 28 November until 15 December 2024, features 24 teams for the first time, marking the start of a new era for this competition – and the great chance for eight more nations to be part of this stage.

The winners of the EHF EURO 2022 and the three hosting nations are qualified directly and will lock horns in the second edition of the Women’s EHF EURO Cup, while other teams battle for the 20 remaining spots in the qualifiers starting in October 2023.

On Saturday in Ljubljana, the three joint hosts have lifted the curtain for many details of the 2024 event – mainly the four venues and hosts cities, which have already hosted previous EHF EURO events.

The MVM Dome in Budapest (capacity of 20,022 fans) and the Fönix Arena in Debrecen (6,500) hosted matches of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022; the St. Jakobshalle in Basle (6,500) was a playing venue for the Men’s EHF EURO 2006; and the Olympiahalle Innsbruck (8,000) hosted the preliminary and main round of the Men’s EHF EURO 2010.