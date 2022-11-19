“There is still a medal to play for”
France and Montenegro are set to meet for the second time this Women’s EHF EURO 2022 on Sunday, seven days after France won their main round contest 27:19. This time, the bronze medal is at stake – and they both want to win it.
BRONZE MEDAL MATCH
Montenegro vs France
Sunday 20 November, 17:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- after six consecutive victories at the EHF EURO 2022, France lost 29:20 to Norway, while Montenegro went down 27:23 in the other semi-final against Denmark
- France have won EHF EURO bronze three times: in 2002, 2006 and 2016; Montenegro played the bronze medal once before – in 2014, when they lost to Sweden
- Montenegro defeated France 24:23 on their way to gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games, but have lost all eight games against France since
- France defeated Montenegro 27:19 in their main round opener in Skopje a week ago
- Djurdjina Jaukovic is Montenegro’s best scorer with 42 goals – two less than Alina Geijseels, whose Germany is out of the competition; Orlane Kanor leads for France with 23
- Montenegrin goalkeeper Marina Rajcic will play her 40th EHF EURO match; French centre back Grade Zaadi is one goal shy of her 75th EHF EURO goal
- It will be the last national team appearance for Montenegro star Jovanka Radicevic, after nearly 200 games and almost 1,100 goals, including 208 at EHF EURO events
Montenegro line player Tatjana Brnovic: “There is still the bronze medal to win, a medal is a medal, no matter the colour. The motivation to win this medal is huge. We need to get our power back and bring it on court on Sunday.”
France goalkeeper Cléopatre Darleux: “We want this medal. We have beaten Montenegro in the main round, but every match is different. They lost some energy, as they don’t have as many players as we do. I hope this is our chance.”