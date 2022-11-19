“There is still a medal to play for”

Montenegro line player Tatjana Brnovic: “There is still the bronze medal to win, a medal is a medal, no matter the colour. The motivation to win this medal is huge. We need to get our power back and bring it on court on Sunday.”

France goalkeeper Cléopatre Darleux: “We want this medal. We have beaten Montenegro in the main round, but every match is different. They lost some energy, as they don’t have as many players as we do. I hope this is our chance.”