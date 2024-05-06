Three debutants, one former champion and a premiere in the semis

13 goals was the biggest winning margin in the quarter-finals: Nantes beat Sola (NOR) on aggregate 70:57, ahead of Storhamar (72:61 vs Thüringer HC).
18 goals is the biggest deficit in a single match since the start of the group phase, when Storhamar beat Vac 35:17 in the groups, ahead of 14 goals in the group match between Nantes and Lublin (39:25).
21 matches since the start of the group matches phase have been won by the away team, including four of the quarter-final ties.
33 matches since the start of the group phase – including four of the quarter-finals – ended with victories for the home team.
34 teams had started their journey in the qualification rounds of the EHF European League Women, 36 qualification matches, 48 group matches and eight quarter-final matches have already been played.
38 goals is the lowest total score in a match since the start of the group phase, when Bistrita and Nantes tied 19:19, followed by the group matches Podravka vs. Storhamar (23:19) and Targu Jiu vs Mosonmagyarovari (20:22). The lowest scoring match of the quarter-finals was the 51 goals in Braila vs. Podravka (26:25).
65 goals have been scored by Storhamar player Anniken Obaidli, making her the current top scorer in the competition – ahead of four players who are already eliminated. The next best scorers, who are part of the EHF Finals Women, are Tamara Horacek (Nantes) with 52 goals and Katarina Jezic (Braila) with 45 goals.
73 goals were scored by Storhamar in the two legs of the quarter-finals, putting them ahead of Nantes (70).
74 goals is the most in a single match since the start of the group phase when Storhamar won 39:35 at Thüringer HC in the first leg of the quarter-finals, ahead of another quarter-final match with 69 goals (Sola vs Nantes 30:39), which is equal with the most goals in a match from the group phase, Sola vs. Targu Jiu (40:29).
260 goals have been scored by Nantes in their eight matches since the start of group phase, putting them on top of this ranking ahead of Storhamar (241) Bistrita (235) and Braila (234).
483 goals were scored in the eight quarter-final matches.
3056 people attended the group match between Costa del Sol Malaga and Mosonmagyarovari, the highest attendance at a match since the start of the group phase. The highest quarter-final attendance was at the match CS Gloria 2018 BN vs. Mosonmagyarovar with 3000 fans, ahead of 1827 fans in Nantes for Neptunes' match against Sola.
5134 goals have been scored since the start of the competition, including 717 in the 12 matches of qualification round 1, 1291 in 24 matches in qualification round 2, 2643 goals in the 48 group matches and 483 in the quarter-finals. This means an average of 55.81 goals in the 92 matches.
11,290 fans in total attended the four home matches of Bistrita from the start of the group phase