Three debutants, one former champion and a premiere in the semis

0 participants in the EHF Finals Women 2023 in Graz made it to the final tournament this time. Thüringer HC, the last team still standing, were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Storhamar.

1 – for the first time ever in the fourth edition of the EHF Finals Women two teams from the same country face off in the semi-finals; CS Gloria 2018 BN and H.C. Dunarea Braila from Romania.

1 of the four EHF Finals Women 2024 participants has been part of the EHF Finals before: Neptunes Nantes, the winners in the inaugural edition in 2021.

1 team – Romanian side Dunarea Braila – began their journey to Graz from the first qualification round.

1 – Storhamar Handball Elite are the first Norwegian team to qualify for the EHF Finals Women.

1 team is still unbeaten in the EHF European League Women: CS Gloria 2018 BN have won seven of their eight matches and tied once, while their domestic rivals Braila have won 11 of 12 matches and lost once. Storhamar have won nine of their 10 fixtures, losing once, and Nantes have won seven of ten matches, losing twice and drawing once.

1 - CS Gloria 2018 BN are the only EHF Finals participant who were seeded for the group phase

1 head coach of the four EHF Finals Women participants is currently also a national team coach: Florentin Pena has been coach of Romania since 2022 and of Bistrita since 2023.

1 head coach of the four EHF Finals Women participants used to be a national team coach: Helle Thomsen steered Sweden to the EHF EURO bronze medal in 2014 and the Netherlands to EHF EURO silver in 2014 and bronze in 2018.

1 player who is part of the EHF Finals Women, won the EHF Champions League last season: Katarina Jezic, who took the trophy with Vipers in 2023 and then transferred to Braila

1 player who is part of the EHF Finals Women, won the EHF Finals last season: Nantes’ goalkeeper Jessica Ryde won the trophy with Ikast before she joined the French side.

1 – since the start of the group phase, the quarter-final match between Thüringer HC vs Storhamar (35:39) is the only one which saw more than 70 goals scored.