EHF Court of Handball imposes a fine and a suspension on Gencoglu

The EHF Court of Handball has imposed a fine and a suspension on Celal Gencoglu, coach of Turkish club Izmir BSB for unsportsmanlike conduct towards EHF Officials and the spectators in an EHF European Cup Women last 16 game against Rocasa Gran Canaria on 16 January 2022.

Gencoglu shall pay a fine in the value of €1,000 and is not entitled to participate the next match in any EHF club competition in the following season(s). With Izmir BSB eliminated from the EHF European Cup 2021/22, Gencoglu’s match suspension will apply for the next applicable game, no matter in which season that may occur.

The decision of the EHF Court of Handball may be appealed to the EHF Court of Appeal by the involved parties within seven days following the written notification of the present decision. Any appeal shall not have a suspensive effect.