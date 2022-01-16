Three Spanish teams reach the quarter-finals

While title holders Costa del Sol Malaga earned their EHF European Cup Women quarter-final spot a week before with a 60:41 aggregate win against JuRo Unirek VZV from Netherlands, two more Spanish teams secured progression to join them.

After a first leg 28:28 draw at Izmir BSB SK, Rocasa Gran Canaria defeated their Turkish rivals at home 36:27, while Visitelche.com Bm Elche beat Maccabi Arazim Ramat gan from Israel in a double-header, 63:38 on aggregate.

at Rocasa, Katarina Pavlovic was the heroine of the day, scoring 15 goals

in two more double-headers, ZRK Bekament Bukovicka Banja (SRB) beat Cabooter HandbaL Venlo (NED) 59:55 on aggregate, and HC DAC Dunajska Streda (SVK) defeated Sweden's Kristianstad Handboll 54:44 on aggregate

alongside Malaga, Iceland's IBV Vestmannaeyjar secured their quarter-final spot already a week ago, eliminating Czech side Sokol Pisek in a double-header

the match HC Galychanka Lviv (UKR) vs SSV Brixen Sudtirol (ITA) was cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation, and the Ukrainian team, who had won 36:29 in the first leg, went through

the quarter-final matches are scheduled for 12/13 and 19/20 February and the draw for the last eight will be made on Tuesday

Fairy tale to be continued

The Faroese team H71, who are playing their debut season in the European club competition, defeated WHC Cair-Skopje (MKD) and SPONO Eagles (SUI) in the previous rounds, and now they created another surprise by eliminating Serbia's ZRK Naisa Nis in the Last 16.

After a 39:38 win away in Nis, H71 were determined to finish the job at home, and they celebrated another victory, this time 30:26, as goalkeeper Runa Jogvansdottir recorded 14 saves. Appetite comes with eating, and now the Faroese team will be looking forward to continue their fairy tale in the quarter-final.