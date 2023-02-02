Three teams eye early quarter-final ticket

After a one-week break, the EHF European League Women group phase returns with round 4, which consists of the reverse fixtures from the previous round. Thüringer HC, Sola HK and Ikast Håndbold, the three unbeaten teams so far, have a chance to book an early quarter-final ticket if they win their respective clashes. While other spots are still open, HC Podravka Vegeta and Fana will try to claim their first win of the season to stay in the race for the knock-out phase.