Three teams, one city, one resurgence

CSM’s dominance in Bucharest, as the team usually had sold-out arenas in the European premium competition, has now been challenged by CS Rapid București, the team which completes the trio of sides from the Romanian capital qualified for the knockout phases of the European premium competition.

The club was founded in 1923, with the football team being hugely popular in Bucharest, and its fans branding themselves as the misfits in the system. However, they have embraced handball since the team was promoted back to the first league in 2019.

Before CSM, Rapid brought the title back to Bucharest for the last time in the Romanian league in 2003, but this is their first-ever season in the EHF Champions League Women. The group phase saw them finish fourth in the standings, with home wins over Györ and Team Esbjerg and a home draw against Metz Handball.

“Of course it is an honour to represent Bucharest and Romania in such a competition and we will always aim higher and higher in the competition. We want to achieve excellent results for the country and for the city, although it is always a challenging competition, with the best teams in Europe fighting for the trophy,” says Rapid president Bogdan Vasiliu.

“Rapid is not only a team, it is a state of spirit, it is something you need to see or feel yourself. Games this season in the Champions League, especially when we played at home, were something amazing, you could see even how the opponents were amazed by what our fans did,” Vasiliu adds.

However, there is a catch. While all three Bucharest teams have outdone themselves this season and always took the fight to the opponents, something is still missing from Bucharest: a state-of-the-art arena. All three sides played in the old Polivalenta Arena, built in 1974. The Polivalenta has undergone some extensive repairs, but is still somewhat off of the standards needed for such clubs.

But who knows, maybe with some success in the Champions League, something might happen and these three clubs will find a new home, where their regular attendances of 5,300 fans will be beaten.

