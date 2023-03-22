Kiel conquer Dinamo’s fortress in style

PLAY-OFFS, FIRST LEG

C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs THW Kiel (GER) 28:41 (11:19)

boosted by outstanding support from the stands, Dinamo were on an equal level in the first 11 minutes before Kiel took full control and pulled ahead with a 7:1 run for a 12:6 lead

with Ali Zein and Ante Kuduz improving in attack, Bucuresti managed to get closer to the Zebras, but as the hosts caused a huge number of mistakes in attack, they were outdistanced by eight goals at the break

Kiel’s left wing Rune Dahmke imprinted the first 20 minutes with four goals, then coach Filip Jicha started an early rotation; 11 Kiel players were already on the scoreboard at the break

Sander Sagosen, Eric Johansson and Miha Zarabec each scored six goals for the victors, the same number as Stanislav Kasparek and Kuduz for the hosts

the winners of this pairing face Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals, and it looks like Kiel and PSG will lock horns for a ticket to Cologne for a third consecutive time

Goals galore for @thw_handball in Bucharest 💪🏻 Nikola Bilyk with a particularly stylish one for the German side 💫#ehfcl pic.twitter.com/NUEPQiyZhm — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) March 22, 2023

Dinamo shocked but celebrated

It was a night to forget for Dinamo Bucuresti, which will go down in the history books of the club as biggest home loss of the last years. Dinamo’s biggest defeat since returning to the international stage in 2015 was the 32:47 loss at Veszprém in the 2021/22 group phase, matched by a 22:39 defeat at SC Magdeburg in the 2015/16 season of the EHF Cup. Their biggest ever defeat was a 17:40 loss at Ciudad Real in 2005.

But despite the 13-goal margin, the Dinamo fans showed great character, celebrating their team long after after the final whistle.