Three tickets to Budapest up for grabs

As six teams chase three EHF FINAL4 Women spots in Budapest, the EHF Champions League Women quarter-finals will throw off on Saturday and Sunday with three first leg matches.

In the Match of the Week on Sunday, CSM Bucuresti and Team Esbjerg will meet for the third time this season, after the Danish team claimed three points from their Romanian rivals in the group phase.

Defending champions Vipers Kristiansand and Krim Mercator Ljubljana also faced each other in the group phase, with the Norwegian team winning both games, but Krim hope to do better with Ana Gros in their squad.

Brest Bretagne Handball and Györi Audi ETO KC will play a rematch of last season's first semi-final, and the Hungarian powerhouse will look to avenge their frustrating penalty shootout defeat.

In the EHF FINAL4 Women 2022, the three quarter-final winners will join Metz Handball, whose matches with Rostov-Don were cancelled due to the war in Ukraine.

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)

Saturday 30 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV