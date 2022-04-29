Tickets now on sale for Women’s EHF EURO 2022
Handball fans can guarantee their seats at Women’s EHF EURO 2022 following the release of tickets for the competition in Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro on 4-20 November.
Ticket packages for preliminary round (in Ljubljana, Celje, Skopje, Podgorica), main round (Ljubljana, Skopje) and the final weekend in Ljubljana are now on sale at tickets.eurohandball.com/women2022.
Ticket packages are available in three price categories in all venues and entitle the holder to watch every game in that group.
Venue packages in Ljubljana or Skopje are also on sale. These offer supporters the opportunity to witness every single game in those cities for the duration of the competition.
Children aged between four and 18 are entitled to a 20 per cent discount of tickets in categories 2 and 3 – as are seniors aged 65 and over and students.
Families are also catered for, with discounts available for those taking children to the matches. A family package comprises 3 packages and applies to the following combinations: 1 adult + 2 children, 2 adults + 1 child. Additional single packages can be booked on top as required.
Day tickets – tickets for individual matchdays – will become available in due course.
PRELIMINARY ROUND PACKAGE
CAT 1 € 80
CAT 2 € 65
CAT 3 € 40
MAIN ROUND PACKAGE
CAT 1 € 165
CAT 2 € 110
CAT 3 € 75
FINAL WEEKEND PACKAGE
CAT 1 € 150
CAT 2 € 10
CAT 3 € 60
VENUE PACKAGE
Ljubljana:
CAT 1 € 395
CAT 2 € 275
CAT 3 € 175
Skopje:
CAT 1 € 245
CAT 2 € 175
CAT 3 € 115
Play with Heart
Thursday saw the draw for the preliminary round made and as part of the pre-draw entertainment, the digital campaign for the competition was launched.
‘Play with Heart’ is the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 slogan and also the key theme for the tournament’s digital campaign.
‘Play with Heart’ stands for everything which will be highlighted in the months leading up to throw-off: diversity, empowerment, rivalries and most important ‘heart’ which the players put into their game every time they enter the court.
To watch the promotional video to accompany the campaign, click here.