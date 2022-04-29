Tickets now on sale for Women’s EHF EURO 2022

Handball fans can guarantee their seats at Women’s EHF EURO 2022 following the release of tickets for the competition in Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro on 4-20 November.

Ticket packages for preliminary round (in Ljubljana, Celje, Skopje, Podgorica), main round (Ljubljana, Skopje) and the final weekend in Ljubljana are now on sale at tickets.eurohandball.com/women2022.

Ticket packages are available in three price categories in all venues and entitle the holder to watch every game in that group.

Venue packages in Ljubljana or Skopje are also on sale. These offer supporters the opportunity to witness every single game in those cities for the duration of the competition.

Children aged between four and 18 are entitled to a 20 per cent discount of tickets in categories 2 and 3 – as are seniors aged 65 and over and students.

Families are also catered for, with discounts available for those taking children to the matches. A family package comprises 3 packages and applies to the following combinations: 1 adult + 2 children, 2 adults + 1 child. Additional single packages can be booked on top as required.

Day tickets – tickets for individual matchdays – will become available in due course.

PRELIMINARY ROUND PACKAGE

CAT 1 € 80

CAT 2 € 65

CAT 3 € 40

MAIN ROUND PACKAGE

CAT 1 € 165

CAT 2 € 110

CAT 3 € 75

FINAL WEEKEND PACKAGE

CAT 1 € 150

CAT 2 € 10

CAT 3 € 60



VENUE PACKAGE

Ljubljana:



CAT 1 € 395

CAT 2 € 275

CAT 3 € 175

Skopje:

CAT 1 € 245

CAT 2 € 175

CAT 3 € 115



Play with Heart

Thursday saw the draw for the preliminary round made and as part of the pre-draw entertainment, the digital campaign for the competition was launched.

‘Play with Heart’ is the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 slogan and also the key theme for the tournament’s digital campaign.

‘Play with Heart’ stands for everything which will be highlighted in the months leading up to throw-off: diversity, empowerment, rivalries and most important ‘heart’ which the players put into their game every time they enter the court.

To watch the promotional video to accompany the campaign, click here.