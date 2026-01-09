Three tickets to Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers up for grabs

09 January 2026, 14:00

Three spots in the Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers are at stake when the two-legged promotion round is completed on Sunday (11 January). Türkiye, Latvia and Estonia won their first-leg away matches on Wednesday — against Bulgaria, Great Britain and Cyprus, respectively — and are looking to build on that lead to earn their place in the qualifiers, which start in the autumn of 2026.

Sunday's action starts in Türkiye, where the match against Bulgaria throws off at 14:00 CET. Only 10 minutes later, Latvia and Great Britain begin their quest for victory. Finally, Estonia and Cyprus take to the court at 18:00 CET. All three matches will be streamed live on EHFTV.

Men's EHF EURO 2028 promotion round, second legs:

Türkiye vs Bulgaria (first leg 37:35)

  • Türkiye have not yet appeared at the final tournament of a European or World Championship, but can get one step closer if they beat Bulgaria in the promotion round
  • the hosts start the match in Ordu with a narrow two-goal advantage, having won the reverse fixture 37:35, where Eyüp Arda Yildiz was their best scorer, with 11 goals
  • Bulgaria are also aiming for their maiden EHF EURO berth, though they played at World Championships twice in the 1970

Latvia vs Great Britain (first leg 35:27)

  • Latvia have one foot in the next round after an eight-goal win in Nottingham on Wednesday, as three of their players scored seven times apiece
  • avoiding a heavy defeat will see the Baltic nation keep alive their hopes of a second men's EHF EURO final tournament appearance, having finished 24th in EHF EURO 2020
  • the 2012 Olympics remains Great Britain's only major tournament appearance, and only a big win in Jelgava will see them avoid a second EHF EURO elimination at this stage in succession

Estonia vs Cyprus (first leg 31:27)

  • Estonia arrive home in Polva with the advantage, after they won 31:27 away in Engomi-Nicosia in Wednesday's first leg
  • the hosts have never qualified for a major championship as an independent nation, but avoiding a loss of five goals or more will maintain their record of reaching Qualification phase 2 for every EHF EURO this decade
  • Cyprus have never played at an EHF EURO either, and need a comeback to avoid elimination at this stage for the fourth edition in a row

The three aggregate winners of these two-leg ties advance to final phase of qualification for the Men's EHF EURO 2028 — the qualifiers, with a total of 32 teams divided into eight groups of four.

The final tournament will be held in Portugal, Spain and Switzerland in January 2028.

