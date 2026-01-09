Sunday's action starts in Türkiye, where the match against Bulgaria throws off at 14:00 CET. Only 10 minutes later, Latvia and Great Britain begin their quest for victory. Finally, Estonia and Cyprus take to the court at 18:00 CET. All three matches will be streamed live on EHFTV.
Men's EHF EURO 2028 promotion round, second legs:
Türkiye vs Bulgaria (first leg 37:35)
- Türkiye have not yet appeared at the final tournament of a European or World Championship, but can get one step closer if they beat Bulgaria in the promotion round
- the hosts start the match in Ordu with a narrow two-goal advantage, having won the reverse fixture 37:35, where Eyüp Arda Yildiz was their best scorer, with 11 goals
- Bulgaria are also aiming for their maiden EHF EURO berth, though they played at World Championships twice in the 1970
Latvia vs Great Britain (first leg 35:27)
- Latvia have one foot in the next round after an eight-goal win in Nottingham on Wednesday, as three of their players scored seven times apiece
- avoiding a heavy defeat will see the Baltic nation keep alive their hopes of a second men's EHF EURO final tournament appearance, having finished 24th in EHF EURO 2020
- the 2012 Olympics remains Great Britain's only major tournament appearance, and only a big win in Jelgava will see them avoid a second EHF EURO elimination at this stage in succession
Estonia vs Cyprus (first leg 31:27)
- Estonia arrive home in Polva with the advantage, after they won 31:27 away in Engomi-Nicosia in Wednesday's first leg
- the hosts have never qualified for a major championship as an independent nation, but avoiding a loss of five goals or more will maintain their record of reaching Qualification phase 2 for every EHF EURO this decade
- Cyprus have never played at an EHF EURO either, and need a comeback to avoid elimination at this stage for the fourth edition in a row