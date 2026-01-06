Six teams aim for three spots in Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers
With the Men's EHF EURO 2026 throwing off in a week's time, the long road to the 2028 edition of the European Championship continues this week. On Wednesday and Sunday (7 and 11 January), six teams compete in the promotion round to earn their place in the Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers, which will start in the autumn of 2026.
We want to advance from this round and move on to the qualification stage, and we know exactly what we need to do to achieve that. We have great respect for Bulgaria; they are a strong team with quality players. Our goal is to complete the matches in the best possible way.