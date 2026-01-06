Qualification for the Men's EHF EURO 2028 started a year ago, when Great Britain and Cyprus finished as the top two teams in phase 1. In March, Bulgaria joined the duo after they finished as runners-up to Great Britain in the 2025 IHF Emerging Nations Championship.

The other three nations competing in this week's promotion round are the three lowest-ranked teams from phase 2 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers: Estonia, Latvia, and Türkiye.

Men's EHF EURO 2028 promotion round:

Wednesday, 17:30 CET — Bulgaria vs Türkiye [reverse fixture: Sunday, 14:00 CET]

Wednesday, 18:00 CET — Great Britain vs Latvia [reverse fixture: Sunday, 14:10 CET]

Wednesday, 19:00 CET — Cyprus vs Estonia [reverse fixture: Sunday, 18:00 CET]

All matches are streamed live on EHFTV.