Six teams aim for three spots in Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers

06 January 2026, 11:00

With the Men's EHF EURO 2026 throwing off in a week's time, the long road to the 2028 edition of the European Championship continues this week. On Wednesday and Sunday (7 and 11 January), six teams compete in the promotion round to earn their place in the Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers, which will start in the autumn of 2026.

Qualification for the Men's EHF EURO 2028 started a year ago, when Great Britain and Cyprus finished as the top two teams in phase 1. In March, Bulgaria joined the duo after they finished as runners-up to Great Britain in the 2025 IHF Emerging Nations Championship.

The other three nations competing in this week's promotion round are the three lowest-ranked teams from phase 2 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers: Estonia, Latvia, and Türkiye.

Men's EHF EURO 2028 promotion round:

  • Wednesday, 17:30 CET — Bulgaria vs Türkiye  [reverse fixture: Sunday, 14:00 CET]
  • Wednesday, 18:00 CET — Great Britain vs Latvia  [reverse fixture: Sunday, 14:10 CET]
  • Wednesday, 19:00 CET — Cyprus vs Estonia  [reverse fixture: Sunday, 18:00 CET]

All matches are streamed live on EHFTV.

20260106 TUR Coach Oliver Roy Camino
We want to advance from this round and move on to the qualification stage, and we know exactly what we need to do to achieve that. We have great respect for Bulgaria; they are a strong team with quality players. Our goal is to complete the matches in the best possible way.
Oliver Roy Camiño
Head coach, Türkiye men's national team

The three aggregate winners of these two-leg ties advance to final phase of qualification for the Men's EHF EURO 2028 — the qualifiers, with a total of 32 teams divided into eight groups of four.

The final tournament will be held in Portugal, Spain, and Switzerland in January 2028.

 

photo © 2025 Bulgarian Handball Federation

Norway Vs Sweden 2024 Photo Credit Stefan Ivanovic HF MONTENEGRO, M18 EHF EURO, NOR SWE0118
251115 Zvezda MOL Esztergom Farago
