Men’s EHF EURO 2026: Refereeing update
Official Statements

Men’s EHF EURO 2026: Refereeing update

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: The European Handball Federation withdraws the nomination of Gjorgji Nachevski and Slave Nikolov
EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
10 January 2026, 11:00

The European Handball Federation has withdrawn the nomination of two referees from North Macedonia, Slave Nikolov and Gjorgji Nachevski, for the Men’s EHF EURO 2026. The pair will subsequently not travel to the championship scheduled to take place in Denmark, Sweden and Norway from 15 January to 1 February.

As part of the preparation for an EHF EURO event, all referee pairs must conduct mandatory conditioning training and fitness assessment.

This process is designed to ensure the referees’ physical readiness and alignment with the tournament’s performance standards. 

It includes the upload of two video recordings of a so-called "Multistage Fitness Test”, one from eight weeks and one from four weeks prior to the EHF EURO. These videos are evaluated by the EHF’s fitness partner, Fitgood Pro.

Following the submission of the recordings by Nikolov and Nachevski, the European Handball Federation was notified at the end of December that the videos submitted by the two referees may have been altered and may not represent an accurate recording of the entire test.

The EHF subsequently had the material further analysed by the experts of Fitgood Pro and handed the footage over to its integrity partner, Sportradar. 

The in-depth analysis revealed evidence that there is a high likelihood that the videos have been manipulated.

In the light of the evidence at hand and to protect the integrity of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026, the European Handball Federation – after internal consultation with the EHF EURO 2026 tournament management – decided to withdraw the nomination of Slave Nikolov and Gjorgji Nachevski.

There will be 17 pairs nominated for the Men’s EHF EURO 2026, and the functionality of the championship’s officiating framework remains fully granted.

The case will be further investigated, and the EHF reserves the right to initiate legal procedures in front of its legal instances.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

ENG LAT EHF 23
Previous Article Three tickets to Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers up for grabs
CLM25 Media Calls 1JC9039 JC
Next Article Dika Mem on transfer to Füchse: “I decided to discover something new”

Latest news

More News