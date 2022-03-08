Three-way duel for two quarter-final spots

The last six matches of the 2021/22 EHF Champions League group phase are ahead, and two straight tickets for the quarter-finals and the last ticket for the play-offs are still to be decided.

In group A, Elverum and Zagreb both have a chance of the last play-off spot, while Aalborg fight for top position - although they are already qualified for the quarter-finals alongside THW Kiel. As Meshkov Brest was suspended from the EHF Champions League, Kiel received 2:0 points and 10:0 goals and will not play their 14th match.

In group B, three teams compete for the two top spots. Kielce, Barça and Paris are currently tied, but if they all win this week, Barça and Kielce would proceed to the quarter-finals, thanks to a better goal difference in direct confrontations. Flensburg can hope to move up a place, but their task will be huge in Barcelona on Thursday.