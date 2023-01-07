Thüringer and DVSC start 2022/23 campaign victorious
Fans of the EHF European League Women finally welcomed the first throw-offs of the 2022/23 season as Thüringer and DVSC Schaeffler hosted the first games, both ending victorious for the the home teams. The German side left no doubt against Paris 92, having a seven-goal lead at half time which they held onto. In Hungary, in a match full of comebacks, DVSC Schaeffler took their first-ever European League victory with a top performance by Szimonetta Planeta and Gréta Kácsor, leaving Nyköbing Falster Håndbold disappointed.
GROUP C
DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs Nyköbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) 28:27 (10:11)
What a match it was in Hungary as DVSC Schaeffler earned their first-ever European League against Nyköbing. If you judge just by the start of the game, DVSC should have had it easy. In eight minutes Nyköbing scored only once as they struggled on offence. Cecilie Greve then decided to shake things up and built a wall on her goal, stopping four straight shots and Elma Halicevic rewarded that with a few easy goals. Not only did the Danish side equalise, but they even made a three-goal run for a 10:7 lead, completely changing the flow of the game. With loud support from the stands, the home team came back resulting in an exciting last ten minutes. Gréta Kácsor and Ann-Cathrin Giegerich turned 23:23 to 26:23 and it seemed to be over. However, the Danish side gave their last strength and closed the gap to only one goal in the last moments and just missed a couple of seconds to finish an attack for the equaliser.
DVSC played very well in the second half and we made more mistakes. I'm looking forward to the next match in Denmark. I hope we can strike back.
GROUP D
Thüringer HC (GER) vs Paris 92 (FRA) 28:24 (17:10)
Thüringer celebrated their second-ever European League win after defeating Paris 92, 28:24 (17:10). Even though the end result might seem close, the German side had a lead throughout the match, mainly thanks to left back Annika Lott and goalkeeper Irma Schjött., who pushed their team to a significant advantage. At the beginning of the second half, there was a short period of hope for Paris as Lea Serdarevic saved a few shots and her team reduced the gap to only four goals. However, good defensive play and fast goals soon saw Thüringer restore their seven-goal lead. In the slow finish of the game, the French team could only soothe the defeat ending with five goals by their top scorer, Deborah Lassource.
Our red wall pushed us in front and we played a really very good first half. I am very happy about this important start because it is always important to step right in the group.