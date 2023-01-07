Thüringer and DVSC start 2022/23 campaign victorious

GROUP C

DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs Nyköbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) 28:27 (10:11)

What a match it was in Hungary as DVSC Schaeffler earned their first-ever European League against Nyköbing. If you judge just by the start of the game, DVSC should have had it easy. In eight minutes Nyköbing scored only once as they struggled on offence. Cecilie Greve then decided to shake things up and built a wall on her goal, stopping four straight shots and Elma Halicevic rewarded that with a few easy goals. Not only did the Danish side equalise, but they even made a three-goal run for a 10:7 lead, completely changing the flow of the game. With loud support from the stands, the home team came back resulting in an exciting last ten minutes. Gréta Kácsor and Ann-Cathrin Giegerich turned 23:23 to 26:23 and it seemed to be over. However, the Danish side gave their last strength and closed the gap to only one goal in the last moments and just missed a couple of seconds to finish an attack for the equaliser.