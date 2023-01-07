Odense extend unprecedented winning streak
Odense sealed their sixth win in a row in the European premium competition to put pressure on Brest Bretagne Handball with a 25:24 win over the French champions.
GROUP A
Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 25:24 (14:11)
- with their sixth win in a row Odense are only three points shy of leaders CSM and have inserted themselves firmly into the mix for a quarter-finals berth
- they are in the middle of their best-ever winning streak in the competition, beating their previous streak by three matches already
- the Danish side relied on the Dutch pair of Bo van Wetering and Dione Housheer, who scored six goals each
- goalkeeper Althea Reinhardt had a superb game for Odense, saving 12 shots for an excellent 36.3% saving efficiency
- Brest have only one win in their last five matches, but still hold a one-point advantage over seventh-placed Krim, who will play on Sunday against Bietigheim
Odense capitalise on excellent run
Hampered by a flurry of injuries which saw Odense reduced to only four players in the back line, the Danish champions were inconsistent and in real trouble after the first five games of group play.
But, since their starters came back on the court the Danish powerhouse has looked unstoppable. They have one of the best defences in the competition, conceding only 25.2 goals per match so far.
However, their attack has also been truly good, finishing the match against Brest with a 48% scoring efficiency. The Dutch pair, left wing Bo van Wetering and right back Dione Housheer, combined for 12 goals.