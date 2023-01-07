Odense extend unprecedented winning streak

Odense capitalise on excellent run

Hampered by a flurry of injuries which saw Odense reduced to only four players in the back line, the Danish champions were inconsistent and in real trouble after the first five games of group play.

But, since their starters came back on the court the Danish powerhouse has looked unstoppable. They have one of the best defences in the competition, conceding only 25.2 goals per match so far.

However, their attack has also been truly good, finishing the match against Brest with a 48% scoring efficiency. The Dutch pair, left wing Bo van Wetering and right back Dione Housheer, combined for 12 goals.