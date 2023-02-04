Thüringer HC advance despite draw against Valcea

GROUP D

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Thüringer HC (GER) 32:32 (16:17)

An injury-depleted Thüringer HC secured an early quarter-final ticket after drawing with Ramnicu Valcea – and the German side kept the leading position in the group. After an almost equal start, the home team took a slender advantage (9:7) with the help of Iryna Glibko, one of the competition's top scorers. THC caught up near the end of the first half with a 4:0 run and snatched a narrow lead at half-time after yet another great goal by Anika Lott.

The second half can be best described as a Romanian comeback. The German side enjoyed another four-goal run to lead 22:17, but failed to keep the same pace. Daciana Hosu's saves and Asma Elgahaoui's outstanding performance with clever steals and easy goals brought the hosts level. In an interesting finish, where both sides had at least a one-goal advantage, Nathalie Hendrikse secured a draw for THC.

Paris 92 (FRA) vs Praktiker-Vác (HUN) 26:24 (12:15)

Paris 92 turned the match around against Praktiker-Vác in the last five minutes to avenge a 27:26 defeat from the previous round. Praktiker-Vác were in front for almost 55 minutes thanks to yet another stellar performance by the competition's top scorer Csenge Kuczora. The Hungarian centre back netted nine times, taking her tally to 36 goals after four matches in the group phase.

WATCH: Two goals in a row? No problem for Csenge Kuczora 👍☄️#ehfel pic.twitter.com/Y0xuTZ3T8W — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) February 4, 2023

Vác kept the four-goal lead that they took in the middle of the first half until the 42nd minute. But Roxanne Frank's attractive saves helped her team to grab an equaliser (19:19) and give new momentum to the game as a minimum lead went from one side to another. At 24:24 with four minutes to go, Frank stopped three more consecutive attacks and helped Gnonsiane Niombla and Deborah Lassource to set the final score.

Credits for the photos in this article: P&N / Peter Kovacs (DVSC Schaeffler) and ImagePlus (SCM Ramnicu Valcea)