Ticket sales open for EHF Finals Men 2023

Tickets for the EHF Finals Men are now available to purchase online. Prices start at €129 and all tickets cover the entire weekend. Fans can secure tickets in three different categories.

Orange sector: €169

Yellow sector: €149

Green sector: €129

The EHF Finals Men – the culmination of the EHF European League Men 2022/23 – will take place at the Campushalle in Flensburg, on 27 and 28 May 2023. The 6,300-seater arena will host four of the best men’s handball clubs from across Europe, providing a great handball atmosphere around the event to the fans.



The competition, which has reached the quarter-final stage, has already seen plenty of excitement, making sure the fans enjoy every minute of the competition supporting the teams on their road to Flensburg. Eight sides have progressed from the group stage, including three German clubs, SG Flensburg-Handewitt, Frisch auf Göppingen and Füchse Berlin, next to the 2018 EHF Champions League winners Montpellier HB.

Overview EHF European League Men quarter-finals:

• Fraikin BM. Granollers vs SG Flensburg Handewitt

• Frisch Auf Göppingen vs RK NEXE

• Sporting CP vs Montpellier HB

• Kadetten Schaffhausen vs Füchse Berlin

The four winning teams will qualify for the EHF Finals. The draw is scheduled for 20 April 2023.