Tickets for DELO EHF FINAL4 2022 now on sale

The eagerly anticipated debut of the DELO EHF FINAL4 inside the state-of-the-art Budapest Handball Arena is drawing ever closer and today – 1 February – tickets have gone on sale to handball fans wishing to guarantee their seats.

The climax to the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 season will take place on 4/5 June for the first time inside the new 20,000-seater arena in the Hungarian capital.

Tickets for the four matches across both days are available on a first come, first served basis with only a limited allocation on sale to handball fans. Therefore, handball fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Top-class facilities await women’s quartet

EHF President Michael Wiederer said: “Having experienced the Budapest Handball Arena for three weeks at the Men’s EHF EURO 2022, I cannot wait to return for the jewel in our women’s club competition calendar.

“First and foremost, the atmosphere of a full arena gave me goosebumps – the acoustics of the place are incredible and what I can guarantee for the players and fans of the four team is that the noise is going to be deafening.

“The facilities are, as you would expect from a brand-new arena, incredible and those teams who make it through to the DELO EHF FINAL4 can expect a wonderful environment to play and watch handball.”

Gabriella Horváth, Secretary General of the Hungarian Handball Federation, said: “The Hungarian Handball Federation is very happy to continue to organise the showcase event of women’s club handball.

“We have just left behind the Men’s EHF EURO in the wonderful new handball arena of Budapest, and we are already excited to welcome the best women clubs, players and of course the fans here in the new home of our sport.

“We are sure that the DELO EHF FINAL4 is making a big step forward with the new venue, which gives a great fan experience to all lovers of handball.”

Crème de la crème to head to Budapest

The season so far in the DELO EHF Champions League has been full of excitement with the group phase as dramatic as ever. Team Esbjerg have dominated group A, winning nine of their 11 matches but a clutch of teams – including Rostov-Don, Brest Bretagne Handball and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria also in race to reach the quarter-finals.

In group B, Györi Audi ETO KC have been simply unbeatable, winning all 11 of their games. With the Hungarian five-time EHF Champions League winners all-but set to for the quarter-finals there’s a competitive battle for teams aiming to secure a quarter-final berth. They include last season’s champions Vipers Kristiansand, Metz Handball, CSKA and Odense Håndbold.