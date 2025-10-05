Tickets for qualification round 3 secured in thrilling duels

Tickets for qualification round 3 secured in thrilling duels

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
05 October 2025, 20:10

EHF European League Women 2025/26 qualification round 2 is complete, with IK Sävehof brushing off Sport Lisboa e Benfica's challenge to overturn the tie in Lisbon, while ES Besancon Feminin earned a dramatic win against DHK Banik Most in Czechia.

In the other matches, Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC secured a dominant victory in the double-header against O.F.N. Ionias in Hungary and HH Elite mounted a comeback against Armada Praxis Yalikavaspor to progress with Molde Elite, GC Amicitia Zürich, CS Rapid Bucuresti and Valur joining them in qualification round 3.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

QUALIFICATION ROUND 2, SECOND LEG

Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 27:29 (15:16)

IK Sävehof win (58:55) on aggregate

The Portuguese champions made a blistering start to the match and nullified IK Sävehof's one-goal advantage from the first leg with a 4:0 run, leaving the Swedish runners-up goalless until the seventh minute. However, Andreas Wallin's squad woke up from the poor start and recovered by scoring an incredible 14 goals between the 12th minute and half-time to mount an impressive comeback. With Benfica trailing in the tie once again, the visitors did not let any surprises get to them in the second half and displayed quality and determination to finish the job, fighting off the motivated hosts' late attempt to get back into the match. Just like in the first leg, Constança Ramos Sequeira scored 11 goals and was the top scorer of the clash, while Elín Klara Þorkelsdóttir scored seven goals for Sävehof.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251004 Slbenfica IK Savehof 037
SL Benfica
20251004 Slbenfica IK Savehof 050
SL Benfica
20251004 Slbenfica IK Savehof 049
SL Benfica
20251004 Slbenfica IK Savehof 043
SL Benfica
20251004 Slbenfica IK Savehof 041
SL Benfica
20251004 Slbenfica IK Savehof 054
SL Benfica
20251004 Slbenfica IK Savehof 051
SL Benfica

DHK Banik Most (CZE) vs ES Besancon Feminin (FRA) 29:30 (12:18)

ES Besancon Feminin win (64:57) on aggregate

With Besancon holding a decent six-goal advantage going into the return leg, the pressure was on Banik Most to deliver, but Jérôme Delarue's squad quickly ruled out the possibility of the Czech champions to mount a comeback, as the Frech club rushed into a comfortable lead (10:5). With that being said, Besancon's advantage was constantly on the rise and with 12 goals separating the sides in the overall tie at half-time, the second half became a formality, although the inspired hosts were determined to leave a positive impression in front of their fans. The Most-based club came back from a nine-goal deficit (24:15) and even levelled the result (26:26) in the 53rd minute. Still, Emilie Bellec and her teammates came off victorious in the end, as the right wing was the visitors' top scorer with five goals. ES Besancon Feminin will meet Chambray Touraine Handball in a French clash in qualification round 3 for a place in the group phase. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Banik Most Besancon4
DHK Banik Most
Banik Most Besancon3
DHK Banik Most
Bani Most Besancon5
DHK Banik Most

IN OTHER MATCHES

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs O.F.N. Ionias (GRE) 31:17 (17:10)
O.F.N. Ionias (GRE) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) 19:32 (10:16)
Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC win (63:36) on aggregate

Skara HF (SWE) vs Molde Elite (NOR) 27:26 (14:12)
Molde Elite win (53:51) on aggregate

GC Amicitia Zürich (SUI) vs LC Brühl Handball (SUI) 25:30 (13:15)
GC Amicitia Zürich win (61:53) on aggregate

HH Elite (DEN) vs Armada Praxis Yalikavaspor (TUR) 40:23 (19:13)
HH Elite win (64:48) on aggregate

CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs Hypo Niederösterreich (AUT) 30:19 (14:9)
CS Rapid Bucuresti win (62:43) on aggregate

Valur (ISL) vs JuRo Unirek VZV (NED) 30:26 (17:11)
Valur win (61:56) on aggregate

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

(1)
HH Elite
(4)
HH Elite
20251003 Motherson Mosonmagyaróvári KC O F N Ionias 29
Ferenc Zengő
20251003 Motherson Mosonmagyaróvári KC O F N Ionias 3
Ferenc Zengő
20251003 Motherson Mosonmagyaróvári KC O F N Ionias 18
Ferenc Zengő
EHF Rapid Hypo 04 Oct 598
Sabin Malisevschi
EHF Rapid Hypo 04 Oct 328
Sabin Malisevschi
EHF Rapid Hypo 04 Oct 156
Sabin Malisevschi
L1 5489
Viktor Ljungström/Ljungström Photography
L1 6638
Viktor Ljungström/Ljungström Photography
L1 5777
Viktor Ljungström/Ljungström Photography
DSC 9256 GC Amicitia SUI Frederic Diserens
Frédéric Diserens

Photos © Viktor Ljungström/Ljungström Photography

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251005 ODE BBH 00027
Previous Article Convincing MOTW win for Brest; CSM defend home court
D78 6000
Next Article 25 teams from 17 countries proceed to EHF European Cup Women round 3

Latest news

More News