In the other matches, Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC secured a dominant victory in the double-header against O.F.N. Ionias in Hungary and HH Elite mounted a comeback against Armada Praxis Yalikavaspor to progress with Molde Elite, GC Amicitia Zürich, CS Rapid Bucuresti and Valur joining them in qualification round 3.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

QUALIFICATION ROUND 2, SECOND LEG

IK Sävehof win (58:55) on aggregate

The Portuguese champions made a blistering start to the match and nullified IK Sävehof's one-goal advantage from the first leg with a 4:0 run, leaving the Swedish runners-up goalless until the seventh minute. However, Andreas Wallin's squad woke up from the poor start and recovered by scoring an incredible 14 goals between the 12th minute and half-time to mount an impressive comeback. With Benfica trailing in the tie once again, the visitors did not let any surprises get to them in the second half and displayed quality and determination to finish the job, fighting off the motivated hosts' late attempt to get back into the match. Just like in the first leg, Constança Ramos Sequeira scored 11 goals and was the top scorer of the clash, while Elín Klara Þorkelsdóttir scored seven goals for Sävehof.