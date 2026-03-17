The following quarter-final schedule emerged from the group phase played in January and February:

Viborg HK vs CS Rapid Bucuresti

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC vs MOL Esztergom

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold vs Thüringer HC

Here are some of the key players that helped their team advance from the group phase. Who will shine the brightest in the quarter-finals?





Louise Bak Jensen / goalkeeper, Viborg HK

Arrived at the club as a 22-year-old in the summer of 2024, Jensen has developed into a crucial keeper for Viborg. Teaming up with Stine Kristensen for a strong duo between the posts, Jensen is a solid backbone for the Danish side, which finished second in group D.

Her finest hour in the group phase came in the round 3 home match against CSM Corona Brasov, when her 15 saves and 42.9 per cent save rate decisively helped Viborg secure at least a point (33:33) — a vital point in the end, as not Viborg but Brasov would have advanced if the Romanian side had won that match.