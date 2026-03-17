The following quarter-final schedule emerged from the group phase played in January and February:
- Viborg HK vs CS Rapid Bucuresti
- Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC vs MOL Esztergom
- HC Lokomotiva Zagreb vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball
- Nykøbing Falster Håndbold vs Thüringer HC
Here are some of the key players that helped their team advance from the group phase. Who will shine the brightest in the quarter-finals?
Arrived at the club as a 22-year-old in the summer of 2024, Jensen has developed into a crucial keeper for Viborg. Teaming up with Stine Kristensen for a strong duo between the posts, Jensen is a solid backbone for the Danish side, which finished second in group D.
Her finest hour in the group phase came in the round 3 home match against CSM Corona Brasov, when her 15 saves and 42.9 per cent save rate decisively helped Viborg secure at least a point (33:33) — a vital point in the end, as not Viborg but Brasov would have advanced if the Romanian side had won that match.