Convincing MOTW win for Brest; CSM defend home court
Round 4 of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 wrapped up this Sunday with three strong clashes, and CSM Bucuresti were the only side to defend their home court. In the Match of the Week, Brest Bretagne Handball imposed their rhythm early and remained in control throughout the game, while Odense Håndbold refused to let go but could not break through, and suffered their first defeat of the season.
FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria continued their rise with a convincing away victory over Krim OTP Group Mercator, while CSM extended their home winning run, leaving HC Podravka without solutions.
The team is capable of much more. If we look past the final result, what bothers me the most is that the difference on the scoreboard was created very quickly. At the moment, I don’t have a clear answer as to why that happened, but I’m confident that we’ll be better in the future – because we can be. We’ll keep working to improve and correct certain things.
This was the first Champions League match where we showed strength from the very beginning and maintained it throughout all 60 minutes. These were the most deserved two points of the season. We played really well — our defence was aggressive and we brought a lot of speed into our attack. The scoring efficiency was also good. Step by step, we built a big lead. I’m really happy today.
They play a very goood game, we played a very bad game today. That's the bottom line. It's clear for everyone that when your opponent scores 40 goals, you have some things in defence that you have to look at. I'm surprised that we lost so many individual battles in defence, but we must also applaud Brest for playing very well.
I think we played very well in this game, everyone was focused about their job on the pitch. We know that Odense come with a lot of options in attack, but today we were ready for that. We are very happy to be top of the group, but there is a long way to go still, so we have to keep our focus on the next match coming up.
It was a hard game because we needed to keep our focus during the whole match. We needed to really focus in defence, as they play a really tough handball. We really respect that and I am happy we managed to win the game.
Congrats to CSM Bucuresti! They played a very good game in all segments. We had a great season start, but today in Bucharest we made a lot of mistakes and the difference was too big for us to recover. We are going forward and we wish to take more points.