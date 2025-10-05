Convincing MOTW win for Brest; CSM defend home court

Convincing MOTW win for Brest; CSM defend home court

EHF / Danijela Vekić
05 October 2025

Round 4 of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 wrapped up this Sunday with three strong clashes, and CSM Bucuresti were the only side to defend their home court. In the Match of the Week, Brest Bretagne Handball imposed their rhythm early and remained in control throughout the game, while Odense Håndbold refused to let go but could not break through, and suffered their first defeat of the season.

FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria continued their rise with a convincing away victory over Krim OTP Group Mercator, while CSM extended their home winning run, leaving HC Podravka without solutions.

  • FTC got their hands on their second straight win this season with the help of Laura Glauser's 17 saves at an impressive 43.59 per cent efficiency, sealing a convincing victory against Krim — their 12th against the Slovenian side
  • Krim continued their poor run, suffering a fourth consecutive defeat — the same start to the EHF Champions League as in the 2015/16 season
  • Player of the Match Clarisse Mairot and right wing Pauline Coatanea led Brest to a win in the Match of the Week — and the team's fourth consecutive victory — with six goals each, celebrating only their second success against Odense in seven away matches
  • Odense's 40:31 defeat was only the third time in their history when they conceded 40 or more goals in the EHF Champions League
  • Elma Halilcevic netted Odense's 3,000th EHF Champions League goal, with their tally now standing at 3,022 across seven seasons
  • CSM remain unbeaten at home this campaign after a strong defensive performance against Podravka, while Trine Østergaard led the attack — this was also Podravka's first defeat of the season

GROUP B

Krim OTP Group Mercator (SLO) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 22:33 (12:19)

H2H: 8-0-12
Top scorers: Tamara Horacek 7/10 (Krim OTP Group Mercator), Emily Vogel 8/10 (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria)

FTC celebrated their second-biggest win against Krim — their largest came in 2023, a 37:26 triumph — with a commanding performance on both ends of the court. A defensive deadlock opened the clash, with neither side scoring until the fourth minute. Maja Vojnovic's early saves held the visitors' back, but Krim's attack faltered and struggled to convert their chances. Once Laura Glauser joined the goalkeeping contest, momentum shifted decisively to the Hungarian side, who fuelled a 5:0 run to seize control.

Former Krim star Daria Dmitrieva punished her past teammates, netting seven in total and helping FTC build a commanding seven-goal cushion by half-time. The Slovenian hosts looked out of rhythm and short on confidence after the break, while FTC continued to pounce. Emily Vogel stepped up as the fulcrum of their offence, being the top scorer with eight goals and pushing the gap into double digits midway through the second half — a difference that ultimately decided the match.

 

L7A0626
The team is capable of much more. If we look past the final result, what bothers me the most is that the difference on the scoreboard was created very quickly. At the moment, I don’t have a clear answer as to why that happened, but I’m confident that we’ll be better in the future – because we can be. We’ll keep working to improve and correct certain things.
Žiga Novak
Head coach, Krim OTP Group Mercator
L7A3209
This was the first Champions League match where we showed strength from the very beginning and maintained it throughout all 60 minutes. These were the most deserved two points of the season. We played really well — our defence was aggressive and we brought a lot of speed into our attack. The scoring efficiency was also good. Step by step, we built a big lead. I’m really happy today.
Emily Vogel
Left back, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

MOTW: Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 31:40 (17:23)

H2H: 8-1-4
Top scorers: Thale Rushfeldt Deila 7/11 (Odense Håndbold), Clarisse Mairot 6/8 (Brest Bretagne Handball), Pauline Coatanea 6/7 (Brest Bretagne Handball)
POTM: Clarisse Mairot (Brest Bretagne Handball)

Brest remained perfect, keeping the pole position in the standings. Odense had an early grip on the game with strong defensive play, but Brest quickly responded and Clarisse Mairot led the offence as the visitors went on to a narrow lead. Once Brest hit 16:13 in the 21st minute, momentum shifted, and Odense's attacking errors helped the French champions push their advantage out to six. Odense came into the match with one of the most efficient attacks in the competition, but were held to just 17 goals before half-time, as Brest's renowned defence once again proved decisive, while at the other end they scored 23 times.

Odense fought hard to get back into the game, but even when there were signs of hope, playing without a goalkeeper cost them. Instead of scoring and narrowing the gap with numerical advantage, Brest capitalised by scoring into an empty net to set a nine-goal lead. Heading into the final 10 minutes with a wide gap, the French side never looked back, finishing off a top-notch performance that kept their flawless record intact and cemented their place at the top of the group.

 

20250914 Odense Ikast 0027(1)
They play a very goood game, we played a very bad game today. That's the bottom line. It's clear for everyone that when your opponent scores 40 goals, you have some things in defence that you have to look at. I'm surprised that we lost so many individual battles in defence, but we must also applaud Brest for playing very well.
Jakob Vestergaard
Head coach, Odense Håndbold
BBH BUCAREST (40)
I think we played very well in this game, everyone was focused about their job on the pitch. We know that Odense come with a lot of options in attack, but today we were ready for that. We are very happy to be top of the group, but there is a long way to go still, so we have to keep our focus on the next match coming up.
Raphaëlle Tervel
Head coach, Brest Bretagne Handball

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs HC Podravka (CRO) 34:24 (16:10)

H2H: 5-0-0
Top scorers: Trine Østergaard 8/9 (CSM Bucuresti), Matea Pletikosic 5/7 (HC Podravka)

CSM opened strongly in front of their home crowd, leaving Podravka without a goal for the first six minutes, while Evelina Eriksson performed strongly between the posts with six stops in the beginning. Podravka's struggles were obvious on both ends of the court, as their attack lacked precision, while their defence could not contain Elizabeth Omoregie, who orchestrated CSM's offence with ease.

With their attack flowing and defence holding firm, CSM stretched the lead to six before the break, heading into the second half with momentum firmly on their side. Podravka's struggles continued, especially in defence, with their three goalkeepers combining for just three saves in 60 minutes, while CSM had 12 of 14 outfield players scoring at least once. Trine Østergaard led the charge with eight goals, helping CSM seal a comfortable win and stay unbeaten at home.

 

20251005 Csmbucuresti Podravkakoprivnica 5 (1)
It was a hard game because we needed to keep our focus during the whole match. We needed to really focus in defence, as they play a really tough handball. We really respect that and I am happy we managed to win the game.
Anne Mette Hansen
Left back, CSM Bucuresti
20250927 RK Podravka Odense Handbold 09(1)
Congrats to CSM Bucuresti! They played a very good game in all segments. We had a great season start, but today in Bucharest we made a lot of mistakes and the difference was too big for us to recover. We are going forward and we wish to take more points.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, HC Podravka
20251004 ETO Gloriabistrita Celebrate 5
