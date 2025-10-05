H2H: 8-1-4

Top scorers: Thale Rushfeldt Deila 7/11 (Odense Håndbold), Clarisse Mairot 6/8 (Brest Bretagne Handball), Pauline Coatanea 6/7 (Brest Bretagne Handball)

POTM: Clarisse Mairot (Brest Bretagne Handball)

Brest remained perfect, keeping the pole position in the standings. Odense had an early grip on the game with strong defensive play, but Brest quickly responded and Clarisse Mairot led the offence as the visitors went on to a narrow lead. Once Brest hit 16:13 in the 21st minute, momentum shifted, and Odense's attacking errors helped the French champions push their advantage out to six. Odense came into the match with one of the most efficient attacks in the competition, but were held to just 17 goals before half-time, as Brest's renowned defence once again proved decisive, while at the other end they scored 23 times.

Odense fought hard to get back into the game, but even when there were signs of hope, playing without a goalkeeper cost them. Instead of scoring and narrowing the gap with numerical advantage, Brest capitalised by scoring into an empty net to set a nine-goal lead. Heading into the final 10 minutes with a wide gap, the French side never looked back, finishing off a top-notch performance that kept their flawless record intact and cemented their place at the top of the group.