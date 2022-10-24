Tickets launched for EHF EURO 2024 matches in Munich

The Olympiahalle hosted the preliminary round of the 2019 IHF Men's World Championship and was also the handball venue for the Munich 1972 Olympic Games. More recently, it was the gymnastics venue for the Munich 2022 European Championships.

Munich will host the EHF EURO 2024 alongside Berlin, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Mannheim, with the final weekend taking place in the LANXESS Arena in Cologne. Tickets for all venues can be bought here.

Tickets for the matches at Olympiahalle are currently available as group tickets. The sale of day tickets for all locations will start in the summer of 2023.