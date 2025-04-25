How to follow a bumper week of final event draws

Ladies first: draw for Budapest on Monday

First up will be the draw for the EHF FINAL4 Women in Budapest (31 May/1 June) on Monday, 28 April at 17:00 CEST.

The second leg of the quarter-finals in the EHF Champions League are scheduled for this weekend, and there is all to play for after four very close matches in the first leg.

Defending champions Györi Audi ETO KC won 25:24 at HB Ludwigsburg and now have the advantage of a home game on Saturday. The second Hungarian team, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, drew 27:27 with Odense Håndbold from Denmark; FTC play the second leg at home on Saturday.

In an all-French duel, Metz Handball beat Brest Bretagne Handball 29:26 and enter the return match on Sunday in Metz with a three-goal advantage. In the fourth quarter-final, Team Esbjerg from Denmark must overcome a 30:29 loss from the first leg when they host CSM Bucuresti on Sunday.

Final step on the road to Hamburg...

One day after the EHF European League Men quarter-finals will have been completed on Tuesday night, the draw for the Maschinensucher EHF Finals in Hamburg (24/25 May) take place on Wednesday, 30 April at 16:00 CEST.

The road to Hamburg remains wide open after the first leg matches were hotly contested. Titleholders SG Flensburg-Handewitt carved out a three-goal lead as they beat GOG from Denmark away, 29:26. Limoges Handball held THW Kiel to a 26:26 draw, while Montpellier Handball won 30:29 at FC Porto. The third German side in the quarter-finals, MT Melsungen, beat Irudek Bidasoa Irun 28:27.

… and the road to Cologne

The draw week culminates with the draw for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne (14/15 June) on Friday, 2 May at 14:00 CEST.

Tension is equally high, and nothing has been decided yet after the first leg of the quarter-finals last Wednesday and Thursday: 2023 winners SC Madgeburg staged a comeback during the game to eventually draw 26:26 with One Veszprém HC, while HBC Nantes narrowly beat Sporting CP, 28:27 at home.

In Thursday’s matches, Füchse Berlin took an eight-goal advantage (37:29) over last season's runners-up Aalborg Håndbold, while record and defending champions Barça came away with a 27:24 win in Hungary against OTP Bank - PICK Szeged.

The return legs are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday (30 April/1 May).

Together with the draw for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4, the pairings for the final tournament of the inaugural EHF Youth Club Trophy will be set.

The qualification tournaments were played in April, with the men’s under-18 teams of Veszprém Handball Academy, Barça, GOG and HC Eurofarm Pelister qualifying for Cologne. The final tournament is played alongside the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4, and the final takes place in the morning of 15 June at LANXESS arena.

How to follow the three draws

So, how to stay on top of all the excitement? All draws are streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel. The draws for the men’s and women’s EHF FINAL4 are also live on EHFTV. Geo-blocking may apply; see below for the list of broadcasters.

The social media team extensively covers all draws on the official EHF Champions League socials on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and the EHF European League accounts on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

Shortly after each draw, a review with all details will appear here on EHF’s official website, eurohandball.com.

