EHF European Cup Men final draw to set home right

AEK Athens HC are back to the top as the Greek side made it to the EHF European Cup Men final for the second time and are now aiming to repeat the success of the 2020/21 season when they lifted the trophy.

On the other hand, HC Alkaloid proved they are a force to be reckoned with, as the Macedonian debutants remained undefeated in the competition until Sunday night, when they suffered a loss in Norway against Runar Sandefjord — but they were boosted by the five-goal advantage secured in the first leg of the semi-finals.

The draw event on Tuesday 29 April at 11:00 CEST is set to decide whether the first leg of the final will be played in Greece or North Macedonia and it will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

The first clash of the tie will take place on 17/18 May, while the new champions will lift the trophy on 24/25 May following the second leg of the final.

