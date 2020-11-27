Times fixed for VELUX EHF FINAL4
The wait to crown last season’s EHF Champions League winner is almost over and EHF Marketing GmbH has announced the times of the four matches at the 2019/20 VELUX EHF FINAL4 in Cologne.
The action begins on Monday 28 December with the two semi-finals. First up at 18:00 CET is the semi between Barça, the 2015 champions against Paris Saint-Germain Handball, who were runners-up three years ago.
At 20:30 the second semi-final will take place when two-time winners THW Kiel meet 2019 runners-up Telekom Veszprém HC for a place in the final.
The following day, on Tuesday 29 December, the 3/4 Placement match will throw off at 18:00 to decide who finishes in third spot, before the climax to the 2019/20 season, the VELUX EHF Champions League Final, starting at 20:30.
Playing times (all CET) of the VELUX EHF FINAL4
Monday 28 December 2020:
Semi-final 1: 18:00 Barça vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball
Semi-final 2: 20:30 THW Kiel vs Telekom Veszprém HC
Tuesday 29 December 2020:
3/4 Placement match – throw-off at 18:00
VELUX EHF Champions League Final – throw-off at 20:30