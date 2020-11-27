Dutch preparations in full swing, Germany ready for a party

With less than a week to go until throw-off for the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 in Denmark, the 16 teams are getting ready to rumble at the European Championship.

Norway defeated hosts Denmark for a second time in two days, the Dutch squad is finally complete, while Serbia and Germany have some changes in their squads.

Norway win second test against Denmark

Record champions Norway seem ready for the start of their EHF EURO campaign: After the 27:25 win in their first test match against Denmark on Wednesday, the side of head coach Thorir Hergeirsson beat the EHF EURO hosts again on Thursday in Vejle, 29:26 (17:14).

Best Norwegian scorers were Camilla Herrem with seven and Nora Mørk and Stine Oftedal with six goals each. Norway start their EHF EURO campaign on 3 December against Poland.

On the other hand, Denmark are left with some work to do ahead of their EHF EURO opener against Slovenia on 4 December. Laura Damgaard had her debut in the national team, and coach Jesper Jensen used the match to test several variations and rotate a lot. Damgaard replaced injured Hannah Elver, who is doubtful for the first EHF EURO matches.

Boarding completed in the Dutch squad

World champions Netherlands had initially scheduled a test match against EHF EURO 2012 champions Montenegro on Saturday, but the game had to be called off. Coach Emmanuel Mayonnade will focus on tactical matters in the final stage of the preparation now - with his squad finally complete.

Angela Malestein (FTC) and Harma van Kreij (Krim) joined their teammates after quarantining for a few days, after a positive test at Krim, which played against FTC in the DELO EHF Champions League last weekend. Mayonnade’s squad list includes 18 players - but none from a Dutch league club. Netherlands won silver (2016) and bronze (2018) at the two most recent EHF EURO events.

Pop-Lazic: EHF EURO important step on way to Tokyo

Serbian line player Sladjana Pop-Lazic will miss her regular partner on her position during the EHF EURO, after Dragana Cvijic underwent surgery and will return to the courts only in 2021.

The Brest line player is still confident, speaking on the national federation’s website: “Considering that we haven't met for a year, I can't set our goals too high. Although as athletes we have the highest goals, we want the most, but we must also be aware of the situation. For us, the qualification matches for Tokyo in March are important and the EHF EURO shall be an important step towards our next goals.”

Slovenia's Beganović in question for the EHF EURO

Line player Aneja Beganović from EHF Champions League side HC Podravka Vegeta is nursing an injury, sitting out the training sessions of the Slovenian team ahead of their tournament opener against hosts Denmark.

“Mainly in attack, she is our best player and it does not look like she could travel to Denmark,” said Slovenia head coach Uros Bregar, who is working with a squad of 19 in Laško these days.

A birthday party in Germany’s camp in Kolding

On 7 December, Buxtehuder SV player Annika Lott can’t celebrate her 21st birthday at home... as she will be in Kolding, Denmark, that day. Lott received a phone call from Germany head coach Henk Groener, who added her to the Germany EHF EURO squad.

Lott, who had her first international match for Germany in October against Netherlands, will replace Mia Zschocke (Bayer Leverkusen), who picked up an ankle injury in training Thursday. Germany will face Romania, Norway and Poland in group D in Kolding.